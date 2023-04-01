Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is flying prime after giving delivery to her first kid

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying prime after giving delivery to her first kid.

- Advertisement -

The superstar of “ The Flight Attendant ” and “ The Big Bang Theory ” mentioned on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, alongside with a collection of images of the newborn, who was once born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married two times sooner than, maximum just lately to equestrian Karl Cook. The two cut up in 2021. Last yr she started courting Pelphrey, and in October they introduced they had been anticipating a kid in combination.

- Advertisement -

Cuoco, 37, gave the impression for 12 seasons at the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s additionally the primary kid for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted essentially in soaps, together with “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”