‘Justice delayed’: Hays County has backlog of +5K unfiled criminal cases

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Newly elected Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins mentioned they’re coping with a backlog of greater than 5,000 unfiled criminal cases. He mentioned some of the ones cases date again to the second one part of 2021.

“From, you know, murderers, to smoking a joint, right, I mean, the whole range,” Higgins mentioned.

How did we get right here?

Higgins mentioned the cases have been so sponsored up as a result of of the place of work’s consumption procedure from earlier administrations.

“There’s either a warrant or a field arrest without a warrant made, and then a police officer will write a report about that and forward that report to our office. And that’s our first look at any case,” he mentioned.

Higgins mentioned consumption coordinators will then take a look at the case, create a document and get started filling it with information a attorney would possibly wish to resolve what to do with that case. However, he mentioned they have been spending an excessive amount of time processing information in some way that was once “duplicative, redundant and unhelpful.”

“What troubled me was finding out that it often takes 12 to 14 months to put that file together,” Higgins mentioned.

He mentioned they’re spending much less time on filling the ones information and at the moment are getting them to attorneys in 10 to 11 days.

“I could wait one full year and have all the possible information and make a decision. Or I could wait five to 10 days have 95%, really 100% of the information I need to know the character of the case,” Higgins mentioned.

How are they operating throughout the backlog?

The backlog is being labored from oldest to most up-to-date, consistent with the DA.

“Violent crimes are prioritized. Violent crimes are much more likely to get filed,” he mentioned.

Higgins mentioned in terms of deciding which cases to document, so much of low stage cases had been declined like ownership of marijuana.

“We’re looking for other charges that are next to them. Gun, stolen property, other circumstances that might make us want to pursue that,” Higgins mentioned.

What is the have an effect on of this backlog?

Sam Benavides is the communications director with the non benefit Mano Amiga. She mentioned ready years for a case to be filed is hard for a defendant and a sufferer.

“Those records are available to potential landlords,” Benavides mentioned. “It’s also really terrible for the victims who are forced to relive that trauma in court years later.”

Benavides mentioned there additionally must be paintings achieved to forestall having 1000’s of cases within the first position.

“We can begin implementing these programs and services that actually prevent crime from occurring. Things that address, you know, the housing crisis, food insecurity, and mental illness, most importantly,” Benavides mentioned.

What lend a hand is wanted?

At a Hays County Commissioners Court assembly, Higgins asked two new lawyers and a felony assistant to center of attention only on consumption to lend a hand maintain the backlog.

Commissioners unanimously authorized his request.

“I’m pretty confident that within a year, we’ll be through it all,” Higgins mentioned.