Rays at 9-0, best MLB start since 2003, after 11-0 rout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a big league season in twenty years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Sunday for a 9-0 document as Drew Rasmussen mixed on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam.

Tampa Bay has outscored warring parties 75-18, scoring probably the most runs within the large leagues and permitting the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals have been the former workforce to start 9-0.

Oakland has misplaced seven of 9.

Rasmussen (2-0) allowed his handiest runner on Ramon Laureano’s two-out double in the second one and pitched seven innings. James Kaprielian (0-1) allowed seven runs, seven hits and 3 walks over 4 2/3 innings.