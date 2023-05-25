Judge denies bond for ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles on capital murder charge

A pass judgement on has denied bond for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who’s dealing with a capital murder charge associated with a deadly taking pictures close to campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A pass judgement on denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who’s dealing with a capital murder charge associated with a deadly taking pictures close to campus.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet stated at a listening to Wednesday that the bond factor may well be revisited later.
Miles has pleaded no longer responsible within the January taking pictures dying of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve ahead and Michael Lynn Davis, each 21 on the time, are charged with capital murder.
Former Alabama teammates together with Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Quinerly and Noah Gurley attended the listening to, consistent with al.com.
The taking pictures passed off on the Strip, a student-oriented industry district of bars and eating places close to the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators stated Harris was once sitting within the passenger seat of a automotive when she was once struck through a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.
Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the younger lady, consistent with courtroom paperwork filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a courtroom file that Miles admitted to offering the handgun instantly sooner than the taking pictures.
Defense legal professionals instructed in an previous courtroom listening to that the 2 have been reacting defensively following an altercation with a tender guy in Harris’ team.
Miles was once brushed aside from the Alabama workforce after his arrest.
___
More AP university basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
post credit to Source link