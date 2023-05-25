2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, odds, field: PGA predictions, bets from model that nailed nine majors

Brendon Todd hasn’t gained a PGA Tour match since 2019, however he is come shut a few occasions this season. After a 3rd position end finally yr’s match, he returns to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge box having a look to pick out up his fourth occupation victory. Todd ignored the minimize on the PGA Championship, however completed tied for 8th on the Wells Fargo Championship prior to that. The 37-year-old is a 75-1 longshot in the most recent 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Todd does have some attraction heading to Colonial Country Club, as he ranks tenth amongst all golfers in strokes won: striking (0.612). Still, he will must outplay most sensible Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 contenders like Scottie Scheffler (4-1), Jordan Spieth (12-1), Viktor Hovland (14-1) and Tony Finau (14-1). Before locking for your 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge choices, you’ll want to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,700 on its very best bets for the reason that restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on most sensible of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was once far and wide Rahm’s 2d occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its very best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s very best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s very best bets additionally integrated Jason Day (17-1) profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even supposing he hadn’t gained a PGA Tour match since 2018.

- Advertisement -

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge box is about, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the effects had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One primary wonder the model is asking for on the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023: Hovland, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the most most sensible favorites, stumbles this week and rarely cracks the highest 10. Hovland is coming off an outstanding appearing on the PGA Championship, securing a T-2 end at Oak Hill. Hovland has now completed T-7 or higher in every his closing two begins at primary championships.

- Advertisement -

However, Hovland has struggled mightily the week after majors this season. After his T-7 end on the Masters, Hovland recorded a T-59 end on the RBC Heritage every week later. He’s additionally completed T-31 or worse in 3 of his closing 5 begins at the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old is among the very best ball strikers on excursion, however he ranks 114th in strokes won: striking (-0.074) and 145th in general striking (263.9). He’s now not a powerful select to win all of it and there are a ways higher values within the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 box.

Another wonder, Rickie Fowler, a 30-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. Fowler hasn’t gained a PGA Tour match for the reason that 2019 Phoenix Open, so he is a goal for any individual on the lookout for an enormous payday. Although he ignored the minimize on the PGA Championship, he were on a run of 5 consecutive tournaments of completing throughout the most sensible 17 prior to that.

Fowler’s striking let him down closing weekend at Oak Hill, however he has been hitting the dimples off the ball at the tee field. At the PGA Championship, he hit the ball a mean of just about 19 yards greater than the remainder of the sector, and hit fairways at an 8% upper fee. Fowler ranks tenth in strokes won on method photographs (.779) and eleventh in general strokes won (1.433) this season, so if he can put all of it in combination, he has a shot to win any match. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge choices

The model may be focused on 4 different golfers with Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 odds longer than 20-1 who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it giant. You can only see the model’s Charles Schwab Challenge picks here.

So, who will win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golfing majors, together with this yr’s Masters.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, box

See full the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

Okay.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

S.H. Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Vincent Norrman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1