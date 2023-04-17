Josh Donaldson set to give New York a boost with latest injury update

New York Yankees 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson is nearing a go back to giant league motion. According to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports, Donaldson is scheduled to play in a rehab assignment sport prior to most probably getting the golf green gentle for re-activation on Wednesday.

The veteran hit the 10-day injured listing after struggling a proper hamstring pressure and in addition partly to make roster area for pitcher Jhony Brito, who used to be lately recalled to the majors.

Before touchdown at the injured listing, the 37-year-old Josh Donaldson gave the impression in handiest 5 video games to this point this season and handiest had 17 plate appearances during which he mustered handiest two hits with a house run whilst additionally getting punched out a overall of six instances. DJ LeMahieu has been protecting the 3rd base for probably the most phase whilst Donaldson is out. LeMahieu has been forged, although, batting .283 with a .353 OBP and .543 SLG, two house runs, and 6 RBI in his first 46 at-bats within the 2022 MLB common season.

Josh Donaldson inked a four-year deal price $92 million with the Minnesota Twins again in 2020 and used to be traded two years later to the Yankees in combination with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt for the pair of Gary Sanchez and Giovanny Urshela. In his first season with the Yankees in 2022, Josh Donaldson hit simply .222 with 15 house runs and 62 RBI over 546 plate appearances and 132 video games.

The Yankees are on a two-game win streak after effectively splitting their four-game sequence as opposed to the Minnesota Twins at house. Up subsequent for the Yankees is every other house sequence as opposed to the Los Angeles Angels that starts Tuesday.