Naples man arrested for DUI manslaughter after hit-and-run crash kills 2

A 59-year-old man from Naples is dealing with two counts of DUI manslaughter after a hit-and-run crash killed two folks on Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place on southbound I-75 simply after 7 p.m.

FHP mentioned Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, used to be using at the within lane when he urged his sedan into the left aspect of a pickup that used to be within the heart lane. There have been 4 folks within.

After the crash, the pickup circled, traveled onto the grass shoulder and became over. The two passengers within the again seat of the truck have been ejected. They have been a 64-year-old man from North Port and a 50-year-old man from Lowell, Indiana.

The man from North Port used to be pronounced useless on the scene, and the opposite man used to be taken to the health facility with important accidents and used to be later pronounced useless. FHP mentioned neither man used to be dressed in a seatbelt.

The motive force of the pickup, a 64-year-old lady from North Port, and the entrance passenger, a 41-year-old lady from Lowell, Indiana, each suffered severe accidents. They have been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Troopers mentioned after the crash, Johnsen left the scene and used to be discovered a little while overdue on Lauren Road. He used to be arrested and charged with two counts every of leaving the scene of a crash involving demise and DUI manslaughter.