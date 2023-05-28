Josef Newgarden wins thrilling Indy 500 – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The 107th working of the Indianapolis 500 was once received by way of Josef Newgarden in a thrilling end on Sunday, amidst a number of purple flag crashes within the final 16 laps.

Newgarden, an American driving force, handed the 2020 winner, Marcus Ericsson within the ultimate lap to say his first Indy 500 win after a dramatic race. Three purple flag crashes characterised the race’s ultimate lap.

One of the craziest scenes came about with 16 laps ultimate, after Felix Rosenqvist skidded against the wall, and Kyle Kirkwood tried to keep away from him however bumped into him, inflicting Kirkwood’s automobile to turn a number of occasions earlier than coming to a forestall on its roof.

Fortunately, neither driving force was once significantly injured within the twist of fate; alternatively, there was once a horrifying twist when Kirkwood’s rear wheel broke unfastened, flew over the crowded grandstand, and landed in a close-by car parking zone, harmful no less than one automobile. The incident brought about spectators to duck for defense.

With 4 laps ultimate and Newgarden main, any other crash on the start-finish line enticing Benjamin Pedersen, Ed Carpenter, and Graham Rahal disrupted the race and led to any other purple flag.

Ericsson, who handed Newgarden at the restart moments earlier than the warning flag got here out, was once on the entrance of the road to restart the race. While he to start with prolonged his lead over Newgarden, Newgarden stuck and slingshot previous him at the again straightaway to reclaim the lead and win the race.

Newgarden expressed his feelings throughout the race’s ultimate 10 laps, acknowledging the difficulties thinking about profitable the enduring race nicknamed “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The race introduced drama on pit row earlier than Newgarden’s victory, beginning at the ninety fifth lap when race pole sitter Alex Palou exited pit row and collided with Rinus VeeKay’s automobile, inflicting Palou to waft into the wall. Palou’s pit workforce proceeded to test his automobile, and he made any other pit forestall to interchange his entrance wing.

Friendly fireplace incidents came about between teammates on pit row, with Christian Lundgaard just about hitting his teammate’s workforce member whilst Romain Grosjean were given knocked out of rivalry by way of Colton Herta, who hit him whilst pulling out of his pit field.

The Indianapolis 500, which is composed of 200 laps to hide 2.5 miles, is without doubt one of the international’s best-attended single-day wearing occasions, with over 300,000 other folks anticipated on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway looking at 33 IndyAutomobile drivers competing at the oval monitor.

