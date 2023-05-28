SAPD releases bodycam footage showing man being shot by officer during standoff

SAN ANTONIO

– San Antonio police have launched bodycam video that presentations what resulted in a man being shot by an officer during a standoff at the Northeast Side.

The incident took place on May 6 at round 9:30 p.m. within the 15600 block of Knollhollow. Officers had been first of all known as to the realm for a neighbor disturbance involving a gun, consistent with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

- Advertisement -

Two witnesses are observed chatting with police within the video, claiming the suspect, recognized as 22-year-old Bryan Spangrud, used to be waving round a firearm and had aimed it of their course.

“He comes out with this long gun. This black and brown gun and he was just like, waving it around. And then he pointed it at us…,” one of the crucial witnesses tells police.

Spangrud used to be coming out and in of his house whilst armed with a protracted gun a number of instances, government mentioned. Another name used to be made to police during the standoff, claiming Spangrud used to be out of doors “naked and holding a rifle,” consistent with SAPD. Police spent hours looking to coax Spangrud into coming out of doors of his house and surrendering.

- Advertisement -

In the bodycam video, officials are heard pronouncing, “Put the rifle down, come over here,” and “Come over here please to the sound of my voice. It’s alright. We’re here to help you out.” Eventually, Spangrud is observed popping out of the house as officials had been taking quilt in the back of their automobiles.

He is observed on bodycam video drawing near one of the crucial patrol automobiles close to his house and looking to damage the passenger facet window of the automobile, SAPD mentioned. Spangrud then used the hood of the patrol automobile as a platform to attempt his lengthy gun towards officials, consistent with police. That’s when an officer fired his weapon a number of instances at Spangrud, placing him as soon as within the left arm, government mentioned.

Spangrud used to be taken by EMS to a space health center for remedy of his accidents. As of Sunday, May 28, he’s dealing with two counts of fatal habits and annoyed attack on a peace officer.

- Advertisement -

At closing take a look at, the officer who shot Spangrud is a 27-year veteran with SAPD and used to be put on administrative go away pending additional assessment by the District Attorney’s Office.

More on :

