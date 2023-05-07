Jordan Neely death latest: Protesters block NYC subway as ex-Marine Daniel Penny identified in chokehold death

Sean Hannity target audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
Protesters flooded the NYC subway gadget to show in opposition to the killing of Jordan Neely, with no less than seven other folks arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt directly to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at round 6.30pm on Saturday, forcing a Q educate motive force to slam at the brakes as he entered the station, in keeping with a video posted to Twitter.
A former US Marine who positioned Neely in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway educate has been identified as Daniel Penny.
The 24-year-old guy has employed legal professional Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican in opposition to Alvin Bragg for the place of job of Manhattan district legal professional in 2021. Mr Bragg won greater than 80 in keeping with cent of the vote.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s death after the town’s clinical examiner made up our minds the 30-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator died from the compression in opposition to his neck. His death was once dominated a murder. No arrests were made.
The incident has sparked protests around the town hard justice for Neely’s killing, whilst federal, state and native officers have condemned rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the loss of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.
Daniel Penny’s legal professionals say he ‘never intended to harm’ Jordan Neely
Attorneys for Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former US Marine who was once captured on bystander video fatally choking Jordan Neely on a New York City subway educate, have launched a commentary that each confirms his id and claims that Mr Penny and others “acted to protect themselves” from the homeless side road performer.
Mr Penny is represented via legal professionals from Raiser and Kenniff.
“Earlier this week Daniel Penny was involved in a tragic incident … which ended in the death of Jordan Neely. We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr Neely,” in keeping with a commentary shared withThe Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May.
Alex Woodward has the main points.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 21:00
New York prosecutors examine Jordan Neely’s death
Prosecutors may carry manslaughter fees in opposition to a subway passenger who choked a homeless guy to death, in keeping with felony professionals, as New Yorkers plead for justice in the wake of the killing ofJordan Neely on a Manhattan F educate.
A grand jury may resolve whether or not legal fees are introduced in opposition to the person who was once filmed along with his arm wrapped round Neely’s neck, in keeping with officers talking with a number of New York shops.
A regulation enforcement authentic with reference to the investigation told ABC News that the case is more likely to move to a grand jury, which might convene to resolve whether or not legal fees are warranted.
Detectives have reportedly interviewed a number of witnesses and wish to communicate to “four or five more” who have been with reference to the scene, in keeping with the community.
Daniel Penny, who was once filmed along with his arm round Neely’s neck, has retained felony illustration from legal professionals with the company Raiser and Kenniff. Mr Penny has now not been charged with any crime.
Alex Woodward has extra main points.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 20:30
New York was once now not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
“On Monday, a Black houseless man with a history of mental illness, Jordan Neely, was shouting at passengers on the New York subway. Witnesses said he did not physically assault or harm anyone. But a so-far unnamed white 24-year-old ex-Marine decided Neely needed to be subdued. He put him in a neckhold and, as bystanders watched, he choked Neely to death.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely. Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” approach hiding, quelling, and even outright getting rid of sure marginalized populations – Black other folks, homeless other folks, mentally unwell other folks, deficient other folks.
Conservatives and centrists regularly assault progressives for now not being sufficiently enthusiastic about public protection. “Defund the police” is caricatured as a reckless abandonment of public order. It’s attacked as an unserious, utopian undertaking via individuals who don’t care concerning the protection of (supposedly) commonplace other folks.”
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 20:00
Daniel Penny’s legal professionals say he ‘never intended to harm’ Jordan Neely
Attorneys for Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former US Marine who was once captured on bystander video fatally choking Jordan Neely on a New York City subway educate, have launched a commentary that each confirms his id and claims that Mr Penny and others “acted to protect themselves” from the homeless side road performer.
Mr Penny is represented via legal professionals from Raiser and Kenniff.
“Earlier this week Daniel Penny was involved in a tragic incident … which ended in the death of Jordan Neely. We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr Neely,” in keeping with a commentary shared withThe Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May.
Alex Woodward has the main points.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 19:30
Jordan Neely struggled after his mom’s homicide, circle of relatives legal professional says
Jordan Neely suffered from “demons” after his mom was once murdered in 2007, a legal professional for his circle of relatives says.
Neely was once simply 14 when his mom Christine Neely was once strangled, crammed in a suitcase and left at the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York via her former spouse.
Family participants say Jordan Neely fell right into a deep melancholy and not totally recovered from the tragedy, and was once homeless on the time of his death.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 19:00
Police ask for images and movies of Jordan Neely death
The NYPD are interesting for information, images, or video of Jordan Neely’s death on the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station closing Monday.
Mr Neely’s death has been dominated a murder, and the person who positioned him in a chokehold as been identified as former US Marine Daniel Penny.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating his death.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 18:30
Seven arrests as protestors bounce onto subway tracks in New York
Protesters flooded the NYC subway gadget to show in opposition to the killing of Jordan Neely, with no less than seven other folks arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt directly to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at round 6.30pm, forcing a Q educate motive force to slam at the brakes as he entered the station, in keeping with a video posted to Twitter.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 18:00
Jordan Neely sought after lend a hand. A brutal narrative about homelessness blamed him for his personal death
On a Monday afternoon F educate in Manhattan, a passenger wrestled some other guy to the bottom and wrapped his arm round his neck for a number of mins. He died moments later.
Jordan Neely’s death was once recorded via some other passenger and preserved in a extensively shared video. The 24-year-old former US Marine who positioned Neely in a chokehold was once identified via his legal professionals on 5 May as Daniel Penny. He was once launched from police custody after the incident with none price.
His reason for death was once a murder. The 30-year-old Black guy – identified for his actual Michael Jackson impersonations on subway platforms whilst experiencing homelessness in New York City – died from the compression in opposition to his neck, in keeping with the town’s clinical examiner.
New Yorkers aren’t any strangers to risky or disruptive individuals who journey the town’s 6,500 subway automobiles; subway riders normally stay to themselves and forget about them.
But Neely’s death has revived unstable media narratives about New York’s homeless inhabitants, spinning an act of vigilantism accountable the individual killed via it. The mayor and governor have now not explicitly condemned the act of deadly violence, elevating questions amongst New York leaders whether or not the town considers the lifetime of a homeless Black guy much less treasured than a white stranger ready to make use of fatal drive.
Alex Woodward studies on how harmful rhetoric and coverage disasters have uncovered 1000’s of homeless Americans to vigilante violence.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 17:30
Everything we find out about Daniel Perry
According to US Marine Corps data and a LinkedIn profile, Daniel Penny joined the Marines in 2017 after graduating from West Islip High School, a hamlet kind of 36 miles out of doors of Manhattan in Suffolk County.
Public data verify Mr Penny’s former cope with at Marine Corps Base Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He served as an infantryman and a sergeant.
He left the Marines in 2021. He wrote in a carrier trade process website online that his army revel in helped him uncover that he’s “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”
Photographs on a profile at the climbing website online All Trails that looks to belong to Mr Penny additionally how his visits to trails throughout New England, Hawaii, Honduras, and North Carolina.
Alex Woodward has the tale.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 17:00
Daniel Penny’s legal professionals say he ‘never intended to harm’ Jordan Neely
Attorneys for Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former US Marine who was once captured on bystander video fatally choking Jordan Neely on a New York City subway educate, have launched a commentary that each confirms his id and claims that Mr Penny and others “acted to protect themselves” from the homeless side road performer.
Mr Penny is represented via legal professionals from Raiser and Kenniff.
“Earlier this week Daniel Penny was involved in a tragic incident … which ended in the death of Jordan Neely. We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr Neely,” in keeping with a commentary shared withThe Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May.
Alex Woodward has the main points.
Bevan Hurley7 May 2023 16:30