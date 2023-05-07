MAD DADS marks 20 years of fighting against crime in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donald Foy was once impressed to release a MAD DADS Jacksonville bankruptcy in 2002 after a horrific case. Two a long time later, the anti-crime crew remains to be dedicated to running with sufferers’ households and spreading consciousness to inspire people in the group to rise up against crime.

“The national president came to Jacksonville and asked me to be the president. We were having a lot of violence and murder here, and he asked me to become president. Actually, I said no, because I was already busy in the community and busy in my church,” Foy mentioned.

However, Foy’s reluctance to think the placement modified after Johnnie Gatlin and her two nephews, 12-year-old Chris Kirkland and 13-year-old Deon Kirkland, have been killed in a case of unsuitable id.

“That, kind of, is what kicked MAD DADS off. I said, ‘Who’s doing something about it?’ They said, ‘Nobody.’ So, the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘Why don’t you do something about it?’ and I did,” Foy mentioned.

MAD DADS has endured to develop since then. All occasions and community walks are voluntary. They have emphasised the similar message all alongside – destroy the road code of silence and make contact with Crime Stoppers.

Foy was once deeply suffering from some other case involving 8-year-old Dreshawna Davis, who was once killed whilst shielding her cousins from gunfire.

According to Foy, “It’s a calling for me. God called me to do this.” Foy has gained quite a lot of accolades for his group paintings. As lengthy as he’s alive, he intends to proceed serving and main the MAD DADS bankruptcy.

“If I leave here today, MAD DADS is still here. And a leader is still here. I prepare that leader,” Foy mentioned.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.Okay. Waters has this to mention concerning the group’s 20-year anniversary, “M.A.D. D.A.D.S. has made a remarkable impact in Jacksonville over the years. And I have had the opportunity on many occasions to work with Mr. Foy as he and his group work for victims and their loved ones. I, along with the members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, appreciate and thank them for what they have done and continue to do for our community.”

MAD DADS collaborates with Florida Youth (*20*) Training to lend a hand younger other folks in coaching to transform maritime seamen. This supplies them with a occupation that is helping them develop and avoids the very components that continuously result in crime and violence.

Foy’s message to the group is easy: “You’re valuable. You are, you’re an asset. But let’s remove these individuals that are not an asset. And if you know something, why would you walk around with that burdening you down?”

If you might have any information about an unsolved case, you are suggested to name Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to stay nameless.