Jongro Korean BBQ in Wheaton transports you to a simpler, meatier time

A chum and I are sitting throughout from each and every different on hardwood benches at Jongro Korean BBQ, a gas-burning grill buried in the desk between us. Two massive, thin-cut rib-eye steaks, with rivers of fats working thru their ruby-red muscle mass, are lounging atop the steel grate, now not a speck of salt or pepper on both. Curls of thinly shaved red meat abdominal are stacked in opposition to the opposing wall of the grill, having a look like a mess of educate automobiles that experience jumped the tracks.

- Advertisement - Our server dropped those meats at the grate, then became the warmth up prime and left us to our personal gadgets, as he attended to different diners in this sprawling Korean barbeque operation hooked up to the Westfield Wheaton mall. Normally, I’d choose to be left on my own at a KBBQ joint, the place I will enjoy the joys of cooking and snarfing my very own unending parade of meats. But I’ve to admit, I’ve now not sat round a Korean grill since earlier than the pandemic, anxious that the communal nature of the concept that would reveal me to every other bout of covid. So I’m out of shape. I’m additionally, moderately in truth, excited about the ones thin-cut rib-eyes scorching over prime warmth. I will’t to find a manner to reasonable the temperature. I’m afraid they’re going to incinerate proper earlier than my eyes.

I needn’t have anxious. There is an crucial mindfulness to Korean barbeque. The very act of looking at over the grill — tongs in hand, your thoughts laser-focused at the meats — serves as a hedge in opposition to calamity. Observation jump-starts your instincts, which remind you to depart the ones meats on my own. Let warmth and time do their factor. Let the meat and red meat render out till they shrink into those gentle morsels encrusted with char, able possibly to be scissored proper at the grill and dunked in sauce.

Within quarter-hour of taking my seat at Jongro, I understand how a lot I’ve neglected Korean barbeque: a eating place enjoy that doubles as a yard cookout, minus the buying groceries, prep, cleanup and shooing away pals who simply received’t depart. The humorous factor is, I’m it appears the one particular person in Washington who refused to savor KBBQ all through the pandemic, even if those puts had plastic utensils at the desk and plastic dividers between the grills and each and every diner had to cook dinner their very own proteins, regardless of their ability stage.

- Advertisement - “Even during the pandemic, people love Korean barbecue,” Tommy Han, basic supervisor at Jongro, tells me.

Han would know. Before he joined Jongro, he labored on the Iron Age Korean Steakhouse in Centreville, Va. Han says he had a ready listing even all through the peak of covid when everybody had to commute (and dine) in pods.

Like Iron Age, Jongro is a chain, regardless that one with a smaller footprint, no less than in America. Jongro is an import from South Korea, the place they love their franchise eating places, all 167,455 of them. Numerous Korean chains have already received a foothold in the States — BonChon, Paris Baguette and Choong Man jump to thoughts — now and again sponsored by means of the federal government or huge Korean conglomerates referred to as chaebol. Group KFF — the acronym stands for Korean Fine Foods — is answerable for introducing Jongro to the United States with a KBBQ outlet in the center of Koreatown in Manhattan. The Wheaton eating place, the primary out of doors New York City, is owned by means of a other workforce, Orah, which has the rights to the Jongro emblem in the larger D.C. house. It already has a 2nd location deliberate for Annapolis, anticipated to debut in overdue May.

- Advertisement - The Wheaton location is designed to recall the Jongro (frequently spelled Jongno) District in Seoul, a cultural and historic jewel that serves because the chain’s inspiration. Actually, the eating place is extra like a time tablet of the district, circa the Seventies. Architectural main points — tiled roofs, wooden beams, lattice-frame home windows — echo options of conventional hanok houses. Old-school horn audio system are affixed to poles close to the bar, evoking a length when public bulletins had been blasted right through the district. Even the servers’ outfits are length items, designed to mimic Korean school uniforms of the era. Enclosed glass instances in the eating room show antique electronics, magazines and vinyl information — Korean cultural artifacts from a time lengthy earlier than K-pop dominated the market. Koreans of a sure antique, Han tells me, really feel instantly at house right here.

Oddly, I believe at ease right here, too. Maybe it’s as a result of two of my favourite issues on Earth — vinyl and grilled meats — are in combination underneath one roof. But I’ve at all times been an admirer of Korean hospitality, too: Before you even plop down on a bench at Jongro, your desk is about. Shallow steel bowls shape a semicircle subsequent to the grill; within each and every are bites of pickled radish paper, cabbage kimchi, seasoned mung bean sprouts, cucumber and jalapeño pickles, and extra. These are your banchan: complimentary aspect dishes, frequently fermented, that lend a hand minimize the richness of the grilled meats, assuming you haven’t eaten all of the snacks earlier than your highly spiced pork bulgogi has cooked thru.

There are two tactics to dine at Jongro: a l. a. carte or all you can devour. I’ve finished each. The latter is the best way to move. For $31 in line with particular person (the cost has greater two dollars a head since Jongro opened closing 12 months, which provides you a sense of the inflationary pressures on meat-driven eating places), you can gorge on an unending procession of proteins, like William Howard Taft in the technology earlier than “climate change” entered our vocabulary. Those practiced in the artwork of KBBQ will inform you to get started with the unmarinated meats, which hit the grill with out a lick of salt and pepper. Their reasoning is sound: If you release proper into the soy-garlic hen or the highly spiced red meat bulgogi, the bare meats that practice will faded by means of comparability, although you dip them into some of the equipped condiments: highly spiced chili sauce, kalbi sauce or a Korean-style yum-yum sauce. There’s one more reason, in fact, to practice this protocol: If you start your meal with the garlic-soy red meat bulgogi, you might by no means need to order another minimize. It is that excellent.

I admire Jongro’s efforts to widen the grilling choices, although I’m now not able to go back to the kitchen’s butter hen or Louisiana Cajun hen anytime quickly. Jongro has invested a lot of time and cash to delivery diners again to a explicit position, and I believe the urge to honor the concept that with the whole lot I order, whether or not highly spiced pork bulgogi or kimchi pancake or the highly spiced rice desserts referred to as tteokbokki. Everything simply clicks into position, even in this position out of time.

11160 Veirs Mill Rd., Suite LLH15, in the again of Westfield Wheaton, 240-669-7344; jongrokbbq.com.

Hours: 11 a.m. to middle of the night Sunday thru Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nearest Metro: Wheaton, with a brief stroll to the eating place.