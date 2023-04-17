Watch live: SpaceX Starship launch for test flight today

The just about 400-foot rocket was once constructed with the lofty targets of ferrying other folks to the moon and Mars.

Less than per week after getting a long-awaited license from the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX is able to launch its huge Starship on a round-the-world test flight.

The corporate is targeting 8:20 a.m. CT for a launch from the southern tip of Texas, with a reside webcast underway. It cautioned on its website that the time table is "dynamic and likely to change" — the unique focused launch time was once 8 a.m. CT. You can watch SpaceX's webcast above or on YouTube.

No other folks might be aboard the 394-foot rocket, constructed with the lofty targets of ferrying other folks to the moon and Mars. SpaceX will try to ship the spacecraft atop the colossal booster from Boca Chica, Texas, all of the solution to Hawaii. The first level might be discarded within the Gulf of Mexico and the spacecraft into the Pacific. No landings might be tried for this debut.

In a Twitter "Spaces" match Sunday for subscribers, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated the corporate was once being cautious in regards to the launch and that there was once an opportunity it might be postponed.

“I assume I’d like to only set expectancies low,” he said. “If we get a long way sufficient clear of the launch pad sooner than one thing is going incorrect, then I feel I might believe that to be a luck. Just don’t blow up the launch pad.”

Starship’s flight test window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT the following day; a reside webcast will start ~45 mins sooner than liftoff → https://t.co/bG5tsCUanp pic.twitter.com/mBGaFNwhaU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2023

It would be the first launch with Starship’s two sections in combination. Early variations of the sci-fi-looking higher level rocketed a number of miles into the stratosphere a couple of years again, crashing 4 instances sooner than finally landing upright in 2021. The towering first-stage rocket booster, dubbed Super Heavy, will jump for the primary time.

"I'm not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement. It won't be boring," Musk promised at a Morgan Stanley convention ultimate month. "I think it's got, I don't know, hopefully about a 50% chance of reaching orbit."

An inventory of countdown levels on SpaceX’s website online ended with “Excitement Guaranteed.”