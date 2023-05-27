Jon Gray will rack up K’s tonight for the Rangers | Why Al Horford will stuff the stat sheet in Game 6





The Arizona Cardinals made a stunning transfer on Friday via freeing DeAndre Hopkins. While the group have been buying groceries him for a industry right through the offseason, not anything had materialized till now. Hopkins signed an extension with the Cardinals in 2020, which means that the group will must consume $21,077,776 in useless cap together with his free up. While he is now to be had for any group to signal, it sort of feels not going given his vital cap collection of $29,988,890 in 2023 and $25,453,886 in 2024.

