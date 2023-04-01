Joel Paris out of Australia A tour of NZ after battling back pain in Sheffield Shield final

He were in line to stand New Zealand A early subsequent month in Christchurch with additionally the chance of a county deal. His probabilities to push his claims for an Ashes spot had been touted through Western Australia trainer Adam Voges, however now he has been sidelined even if as but with out a time.
“I’ve never really focused on long-term goals, but I think being an England Ashes year and Dukes balls, plus being a left-armer as well there’s an option to go down there,” Paris mentioned after the Shield final
“I’ve really just focused on playing great cricket for WA this year and then if opportunities come up and the right timing happens, we’ll see what happens from there. But that [international cricket] is something I’ve always strived to get back to.
“It’s been some time since I represented Australia and if that chance arises, I’ll take it with each fingers.”
Peter Handscomb had originally been named in the squad but was withdrawn after signing a deal with Leicestershire.
Updated Australia A squad to stand New Zealand A Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie