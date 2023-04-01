Premier League Hall of Fame: 2023 nominations revealed

The Premier League has revealed the most recent batch of avid gamers nominated to go into its Hall of Fame in 2023.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have all been up to now inducted because it was once unveiled in 2021.

Earlier this week, mythical managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have been introduced as this yr’s first inductees, with a 15-man shortlist consisting of the contest’s absolute best avid gamers within the working to enroll in them.

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?



The Premier League Hall of Fame is a set of the contest’s greatest-ever avid gamers. Nominees are decided on via the Premier League and contributors of the Premier League Awards Panel in keeping with their contribution and checklist of luck for the reason that league’s inception in 1992.

Who is already within the Premier League Hall of Fame?



Since inducting its first contributors in 2021, there are 18 former avid gamers and executives within the Premier League Hall of Fame.

2021’s inductees have been: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

2022’s inductees have been: Patrick Vieira, Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

This yr noticed Ferguson and Wenger develop into the primary managers to go into the Hall of Fame.

Who is in this yr’s Hall of Fame shortlist?



Tony Adams



Former Arsenal captain Adams – a two-time winner of the Premier League (along the Gunners’ Division One luck in 1989) – has his position within the festival’s folklore confident. His impressive end towards Everton in 1998 put the icing at the cake as Arsenal stormed to their first PL identify.

A stalwart of the Gunners’ backline in a spell spanning 3 many years, Adams’ haul of 255 appearances for the reason that league’s inception in 1992 makes him one of English soccer’s maximum embellished avid gamers.

The one-club guy may sign up for former teammates Henry, Vieira, Wright and Bergkamp within the Hall of Fame.

Sol Campbell



Campbell despatched shockwaves via north London in the summertime of 2001 when he made the debatable transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal – nevertheless it was once within the pink phase of the capital the place he loved the majority of his luck.

Winning two Premier League titles and FA Cups inside of his first 3 seasons at Highbury, the Gunners ‘Invincible’ was once a mainstay of their ancient 2003/04 marketing campaign beneath Wenger with 35 appearances whilst powering Arsenal to an remarkable triumph.

A spell with Portsmouth adopted prior to a temporary go back to Arsenal in 2010 and a brief stint at Newcastle United, the place he surpassed 500 appearances within the peak flight.

Michael Carrick



Starting out at West Ham United, midfielder Carrick took his profession to new heights after shifting to Spurs and incomes himself a transfer to Manchester United, the place he gained no fewer than 5 Premier League titles.

Being phase of a star-studded United aspect can have left his contributions to move beneath the radar, however with the likes of ex-teammate Scholes already phase of the Hall of Fame, most likely it’s time the present Middlesbrough boss were given the popularity his stellar profession merits.

Petr Cech



Shot-stopper Cech joined Chelsea in the summertime of 2004 from Rennes as one of the primary signings beneath Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

Part of the record-breaking backline that conceded simply 15 objectives in an implausible debut season – sealing Chelsea’s first league identify for fifty years within the procedure – it was once most likely inevitable he would move directly to develop into a Premier League nice.

Indeed, after over a decade in west London, the place he earned 4 top-flight crowns, he additional enhanced his standing as a real nice of the sport when he broke the Premier League’s all-time blank sheets checklist, surpassing David James together with his a hundred and seventieth shutout whilst taking part in for Arsenal in December 2015.

Ending on a grand overall of 202 – 33 greater than James’ tally – there’s little question Cech is greater than worthy of a spot among the league’s elite.



Getty Images

Andrew Cole



Ex-Newcastle and Manchester United striker Cole is arguably one of the league’s maximum understated strikers. His 34-goal haul in 1993/94 stays the absolute best in any Premier League marketing campaign (up to now) – albeit in a 42-game season, whilst his all-time tally of 187 nonetheless ranks as prime as fourth within the festival’s historical past.

The five-time league champion (all with the Red Devils) performed for a complete of seven golf equipment within the Premier League, having additionally became out for Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland prior to placing up his boots in 2008.

Ashley Cole



Arguably one of England’s greatest-ever left-backs, Cole made his title at Arsenal prior to proceeding his trophy-laden profession at Chelsea, with the Stepney-born defender having 3 Premier League winners’ medals to his title.

Another member of the Gunners’ Invincible squad, there are few who may declare to have had as illustrious a profession as Cole, who additionally gained a checklist seven FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

Jermain Defoe



Defoe’s Premier League profession began at West Ham, the place he scored the primary of his 162 objectives within the festival.

Spells at Spurs, Portsmouth, Sunderland and his first membership, Bournemouth, adopted – and even though he by no means gained the grand prize, he for sure ranks a number of the top-flight’s greatest goalscorers.

His absolute best haul got here in Tottenham’s 2009/10 marketing campaign, the place one of his extra memorable moments incorporated a five-goal show towards Wigan Athletic.

Les Ferdinand



Playing for 6 other golf equipment within the Premier League technology, Ferdinand confirmed his eye for target all over his top-flight profession.

He graced the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Spurs, West Ham, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers together with his objectives, finishing on a grand overall of 149.

Going agonisingly with regards to the identify in 1995/96 with the Magpies was once the closest he got here to reaching the silverware his skill most likely deserved, however it’s tricky to query his affect within the PL’s early years.

Rio Ferdinand



Ferdinand’s £30m transfer from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002 noticed his Premier League profession in point of fact take off. The ex-West Ham defender gained six titles at Old Trafford, together with in his debut season.

His partnership with teammate – and fellow Hall of Fame nominee – Nemanja Vidic has been labelled as one of the best within the department’s historical past, with the Red Devils’ checklist run of 3 consecutive titles a transparent explanation why.

He ended his profession again in London at QPR, the place he was once not able to avoid wasting them from relegation, despite the fact that he did make his five hundredth look all the way through his spell at Loftus Road.



Getty Images

Robbie Fowler



Nicknamed ‘God’ via the Anfield devoted, Fowler’s deadly contact in entrance of target unquestionably places him within the dialog as one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

One of the most productive moments of his PL profession for sure got here in 1994 towards Arsenal, when he netted a four-minute hat-trick – a checklist he held till fellow former Red Sadio Mane bagged a quickfire treble for Southampton in slightly below 3 mins in 2015.

Fowler additionally became out for Leeds United, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers prior to leaving those shores in 2009, finishing his top-flight profession in England with a grand overall of 163 objectives.

Gary Neville



Now a revered tv pundit, Neville’s time at Manchester United made him a family title, with the full-back changing into a champion on 8 events.

Neville is a graduate of the notorious ‘Class of ‘92’, with fellow teammates David Beckham, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona amongst United’s current Hall of Famers, with punditry spouse Jamie Carragher additionally amongst them.

If inducted, Neville would develop into essentially the most embellished defender in phrases of league titles, together with his position a number of the top-flight’s best already confident.

Michael Owen



Bursting onto the scene as a teenage wonderkid, Owen made his title at Liverpool, the place he gained the Golden Boot on two events in addition to European Footballer of the Year.

After 18 months at Real Madrid, Owen returned to English soccer Premier League with Newcastle United, prior to turning out for outdated foes Manchester United – successful his handiest Premier League trophy at Old Trafford in 2010/11 – and Stoke City prior to calling time on a memorable profession.

Owen’s checklist stands at 150 objectives throughout 16 top-flight seasons in England, which means few can boast a greater eye for target.

John Terry



Chelsea captain Terry was once a continuing all over his time at Stamford Bridge. Lifting the Blues’ first league identify in part a century will mainly rank amongst his greatest moments, whilst he repeated the trick on 4 additional events.

Amassing simply shy of 500 Premier League appearances, Terry nonetheless ranks as the contest’s highest-scoring defender with 41 objectives.

Having accomplished additional luck regionally and at the continent, the Blues legend could be in just right corporate if inducted, with ex-teammates Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba already within the Hall of Fame.

Yaya Touré



Toure is taking a look to develop into simply the second one African to develop into a Premier League Hall of Fame inductee after Didier Drogba, and it’s simple to peer why his affect in English soccer has earned him a nomination.

Joining Manchester City in 2010, the Ivorian helped the Citizens qualify for the Champions League for the primary time in his debut season, prior to changing into a champion simply three hundred and sixty five days later.

He was once instrumental when scoring 20 objectives as he fired City in opposition to a 2d PL identify in 2013/14, prior to incomes a 3rd winners’ medal in 2017/18.



Getty Images

Nemanja Vidić



Vidic’s checklist at Manchester United speaks for itself. Joining within the 2005/06 season, the Serbian led the Red Devils to 5 Premier League triumphs, hitting up a mythical partnership with Rio Ferdinand within the United backline.

In 2007/08, Vidic made 32 appearances in a defence that conceded simply 22 occasions on their option to the second one of 3 consecutive titles.

Recording simply shy of 100 blank sheets all the way through his time at Old Trafford, there’s little denying the centre-back could be worthy of a spot within the Hall of Fame.

How can lovers vote?



This yr’s inductees might be determined via most of the people, with lovers in a position to vote for who they wish to see develop into Hall of Famers.

Supporters can vote on-line at www.premierleague.com/halloffame or by means of the legit Premier League app. Voting commences on Monday tenth April, with 3 avid gamers becoming a member of Ferguson and Wenger as phase of 2023’s consumption on Wednesday third May.

What is the prize for inductees?



Successful entrants to the Premier League Hall of Fame obtain a personalized medallion, whilst the Premier League will donate £10,000 to each and every participant’s selected charity.