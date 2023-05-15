Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

Police in Wisconsin have arrested a Jewish teacher they say threatened to make use of weapons in opposition to his students after discovering a drawing of swastikas in his school room

GRAFTON, Wis. — A Jewish heart faculty teacher in Wisconsin was once arrested for making terrorist threats towards students who drew swastikas on a paper in his school room, police mentioned.

The Grafton Police Department, north of Milwaukee, has now not known the 7th grade teacher they say informed the students that he had 17 weapons in his basement and that he wasn’t afraid to make use of them.

The John Long Middle School teacher, who police say is Jewish, was once angered by means of the drawings and likewise threatened to ship his daughter to students’ properties with a baseball bat, WTMJ-TV reported.

“At first he kind of just acted normal, he just put it on his desk like, ‘I’m going to tell the office about this,’” 7th grader Ethan Poulos informed the tv station. “But then he picked up the piece of paper and went on a ramble about how that’s bad and that’s a disgrace to his people. He started mentioning the N-word and how that was worse than writing the N-word on the wall.”

The teacher was once booked into the Ozaukee County prison for making terrorist threats and exposing a kid to destructive subject matter, consistent with police. Both fees are felonies.

Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson mentioned Friday in a letter despatched to households that the teacher was once instantly put on depart and got rid of from the college. The teacher is not going to have touch with students till an investigation is entire, Nelson mentioned.