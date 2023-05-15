Penn State hosts Iowa in first announced Big Ten on CBS college football game as part of new TV deal

The Big Ten convention will witness an array of video games performed on CBS as its new TV deal starts with the onset of the 2023 season. While the Big Ten turns into an enduring fixture at CBS’s signature 3:30 p.m. ET time slot beginning in 2024, the first of the ones contests has been announced and it appears to be like to be a impressive one. On Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET, Penn State will host Iowa in a White Out game.

The Big Ten on CBS time table will formally start in Week 1 on Saturday, September 2, with long term choices to be announced at a later date. The Happy Valley conflict between the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes, then again, will put two vital Big Ten techniques sooner than a prime-time target market in Week 4.

The CBS and the Big Ten deal will proceed for seven years, and video games will likely be performed at various time slots in 2023 sooner than transferring to the normal 3:30 p.m. window in 2024.

Penn State has confronted off with Iowa 31 instances in the previous, with a present document of 17-14 in want of Penn State. Despite this, Penn State has misplaced its ultimate two conferences towards Iowa, having up to now received six in a row.