Jets’ Aaron Rodgers blames Packers’ Brian Gutekunst for split; QB’s agent tried to have GM fired, per report

Aaron Rodgers, who quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers for virtually two decades, nonetheless has admire for the group. However, he stays in war of words with General Manager, Brian Gutekunst, over his separation from the workforce, as per The Athletic. Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, reportedly requested the Packers to brush aside Gutekunst in 2021, three hundred and sixty five days after the group spent a top draft pick out on Rodgers’ long run successor, Jordan Love. The new Jets quarterback now blames Gutekunst for no longer speaking and no longer getting his private approval.

During the early offseason of 2021, when Rodgers first hinted about the potential of retiring or leaving the Packers, Dunn contacted Packers President Mark Murphy, asking for the Green Bay workforce to hearth Gutekunst or industry Rodgers, in accordance to Matt Schneidman. The Packers tried to “maintain the relationship” between Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur via informing him that the verdict to trade and draft the workforce’s present quarterback, Jordan Love, used to be only made via Gutekunst.

Rodgers disputed the reason and advised The Athletic, “They all signed off on it.” Despite his war of words, Rodgers persisted to play for the Packers and went on to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2021. However, he by no means denied the chance that Dunn might have requested to hearth Gutekunst however as an alternative referred to his agent, who did not give any feedback to The Athletic’s request.

Subsequently, via publicly asking for extra inputs at the workforce’s path, Rodgers stated he and Gutekunst stepped forward their conversation, however handiest marginally. Rodgers singled out Packers govt Russ Ball as “the only member of the front office who took (his) message to heart” and claimed that the workforce’s efforts to enlarge his voice “still wasn’t anywhere near what I’ve already enjoyed here with the Jets in just a few short weeks.”

Rodgers expressed additional grievances with the Packers, pointing out that he believes Green Bay’s preliminary contract gives to celebrity huge receiver Davante Adams forward of the 2022 unfastened company clinched the pass-catcher’s resolution to transfer in other places. Additionally, he’s disenchanted at Gutekunst for informing journalists in March 2021 that he tried to touch Rodgers “several times” whilst assessing the quarterback’s long run.

Gutekunst and Rodgers had agreed to meet in individual whilst Gutekunst used to be in Southern California for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. However, they by no means met, despite the fact that Rodgers claimed that he responded Gutekunst’s “morning” texts “the following night or the next day.” Rodgers exclaimed, “Did Brian text me more than I texted him? Yeah, but did I ghost him? No. I texted him back. There was back-and-forths that we had, and so this is the story you want to go with? You’re going to stand on this hill of austerity and say that arguably the best player in your franchise’s history couldn’t hold him and that’s why we had to move on? Like, c’mon man. Just tell the truth, you wanted to move on. You didn’t like the fact that we didn’t communicate all the time. Like, listen, I talk to the people that I like.”

Learning that the Packers have been soliciting pastime in him across the league, Rodgers advised Dunn, his agent, to inform Gutekunst that he sought after to be traded to the Jets. And a number of months later, the deal used to be finalized.