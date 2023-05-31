Limo company operator sentenced to 5 to 15 years for manslaughter in crash that killed 20

(*5*)

A limousine company operator used to be sentenced to 5 to 15 years in jail Wednesday in connection to a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 other folks lifeless.

Nauman Hussain used to be discovered accountable of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter previous this month.

Hussain used to be sentenced to 5 to 15 years in jail for every rely of second-degree manslaughter, then again, the phrases will run similtaneously for a most of 15 years in jail.

Hussain pleaded accountable to 20 counts of criminally negligent murder in 2021, however the case went to trial after a pass judgement on threw out a plea deal reached with Schoharie County prosecutors remaining fall that would have spared him a jail sentence.

(*20*)Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company concerned in the 2018 crash that killed 20 other folks, walks outdoor all the way through a lunch wreck in a brand new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., May 1, 2023. Hans Pennink/AP, FILE

The limousine used to be using down a stretch of highway when it barreled thru an intersection and crashed right into a parked Toyota Highlander in town of Schoharie, about 40 miles west of Albany. All 17 passengers, the motive force and two pedestrians had been killed in the crash.

Hussain used to be in price of day-to-day operations for the company, Prestige Limousine, when a gaggle celebrating a thirtieth celebration rented a stretch Ford Excursion SUV on Oct. 6, 2018.

The limo had failed an inspection through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles one month earlier than the fatal crash and the motive force didn’t have the proper driving force’s license to be working the automobile, officers stated on the time.

A file through National Transportation Safety Board investigators in 2020 discovered that some of the brakes used to be now not operational.

(*20*)This handout {photograph} supplied courtesy of Albany Times Union presentations distraught members of the family taking in the scene in the future after an twist of fate that left 20 other folks lifeless in Schoharie, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2018. Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

After he used to be discovered accountable, Hussain’s attorney stated they plan to attraction the decision.

“He chose profit over people,” prosecutors stated on the sentencing listening to. Before sentencing, his attorney stated Hussain would now not discuss due to the pending attraction.

Prosecutors stated Hussain made the aware choice now not to restore the automobile forward of the crash and failed to get a moment inspection earlier than striking it again at the highway.

The protection requested for the mercy of the courtroom forward of the sentencing.

The incident used to be the deadliest transportation crash in the U.S. since 2009.