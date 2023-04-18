Jefferson High senior commits to attend United States Merchant Marine Academy

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay Area highschool celebrated one among their scholars in a unique rite on Monday as she will get in a position to pass to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“I’m hoping to go right into the field, and I’ll go into the Naval Reserves, and I hope to someday become a pilot in one of our nation’s ports,” mentioned Jordan Washington of her final targets.

Washington is a senior at Jefferson High School in Tampa and a part of the college’s Maritime and Marine Exploration Academy.

“I learned a lot about the women in the field. A lot of them were like, even though it was really hard because there are so few of us, it was really like a family,” mentioned Washington.

On Monday, the college venerated her in a rite as she begins the following bankruptcy in her existence through committing to attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

It’s described as one of the crucial nation’s premier maritime establishments that produce extremely sought-after graduates who serve within the army and the service provider marines.

“I actually am a graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, so seeing a pupil from this graduating magnificence at Jefferson is a huge deal for me,” mentioned Jere White with the Tampa Bay Maritime Scholarship Foundation.

White mentioned the maritime business, identical to a large number of different industries, is having an issue getting group of workers.

“Getting people into the Merchant Marine Academy, as well as the other six state academies, is paramount to ensuring that we have a balance of ship’s officers, both deck and engine, to man these vessels and work their way up through the ranks to become chief engineers and masters,” mentioned White.

Though there will probably be demanding situations forward, Washington suggested everybody to opt for their targets too.

“Even without being in maritime, I think people just need to not be scared to go after what they want,” mentioned Washington. “Even if you think you won’t get in, I think if I never would’ve applied, I wouldn’t have been able to be in the position that I am in today.”