Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina is pretty sure he can get Trump exonerated

He’s a flashy New York legal professional with a monitor report of having well-known purchasers out of difficult jams. Now he needs to do the similar for Donald Trump. Joe Tacopina is one of the vital attorneys representing Donald Trump within the prison case associated with hush cash paid to former porn-star Stormy Daniels. (Christopher Gregory-Rivera)

NEW YORK — Joe Tacopina wasn't in quest of any person's permission to constitute Donald Trump. "I was going to do what I felt right doing," Tacopina says. Even so, the protection lawyer felt it right kind to dial up a few of his superstar purchasers and allies — A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, some others — to ship the news himself. "Out of respect, as a courtesy," he says. Also: "I just wanted to hear what some of these other people — how they would react."

As Tacopina recalls it, “They all said the same thing: ‘Just do what you do. You’re a litigator.’” Whatever emotions that they had about Trump, he says, they saved to themselves.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who gained one such name, has now not been so withholding. “I’ve said to him, ‘I just wish you had not taken this case — what this man has done is destructive,’” says Sharpton. Nevertheless, the civil rights activist — who first met Tacopina years in the past, on an MSNBC panel — conceded that everybody wishes a criminal protection. “We ended it by saying whatever you choose, we’ll remain friend-ly,” he says, “but you know, I’m gonna be taking shots at your client.”

Helping well-known (and notorious) people who are in tight spots — that's how Tacopina made his title. His purchasers have incorporated Alex Rodriguez, the Yankees shortstop who sued Major League Baseball over a doping suspension; Lillo Brancato, the "Sopranos" actor acquitted of homicide within the 2005 killing of a New York City police officer; Joran van der Sloot, a suspect within the 2006 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway in Aruba; and Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., when she seemed final 12 months prior to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol. He's additionally taken at the instances of well known rappers like Mill, for whom Tacopina overturned a drug and gun rate, Rocky, who is dealing with legal firearm fees, and YG — who, by the way, co-wrote the anti-Trump protest track "FDT," which stands for precisely what you assume it does.

And now, Tacopina is doing his factor for Trump. He’s co-counsel, with Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, within the Manhattan district lawyer’s prison prosecution over hush cash Trump paid to adult-film megastar Stormy Daniels thru then-lawyer Michael Cohen. Trump has pleaded now not to blame to 34 legal counts of falsifying trade data. Tacopina is additionally protecting Trump in a lawsuit introduced by means of E. Jean Carroll, a author who has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department-store dressing room within the mid-Nineties. That case is slated to visit trial later this month.

It’s evident why Trump would rent Tacopina to constitute him in a Manhattan court. Tacopina is a flashy, brawny bulldog of an lawyer, like a inventory picture of a New York City trial legal professional come to existence. Like Trump, Tacopina is a tabloid determine, incomes superlatives starting from “New York’s most hated attorney” (The Daily Mail) to “New York’s hottest attorney” (GQ). He’s skilled at trial, and has some other essential talent: He is aware of be a legal professional on tv. Tacopina has been a greenroom common for many years, and Trump has privately praised his TV appearances.

And why would Tacopina constitute Trump? He has two standards for taking up a case: "If I think someone's been really wronged, and I really fall in love with a person," Tacopina says. To him, the previous president meets each.

There were jabs from late-night comics: Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Tacopina used to be “born in the ashtray of Rudy Giuliani’s Lincoln Continental,” whilst SNL dubbed him “Phony Soprano.” Plus, the previous president is a notoriously tricky consumer. Some attorneys reportedly wouldn’t work for him as a result of they fear he’d stiff them on a invoice. Others have discovered themselves enmeshed in their own legal troubles after serving to Trump along with his.

Tacopina, who claims to be lacking a “fear gene,” says he is now not frightened about any of it. Trump’s been paying him in a “timely manner,” he says, and the insults don’t hassle him. As for locating himself Michael Cohen-ed: “That’s not me — it’s never gonna be me.”

What does make him just a little frightened, on the other hand, is this newsletter — at the same time as he welcomed The Washington Post into his Manhattan place of job and held forth on an array of subjects, together with his paintings for Trump, the rumors of hysteria between him and different Trump legal professionals (he complimented his co-counsels, pronouncing “There’s a zero-ego zone here”), his exercise agenda, his historical past of purchasing Italian soccer clubs, the dinner he says he had with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna the evening prior to the Super Bowl, the time he almost punched opposing counsel all through the A-Rod case …

“My biggest fear ever meeting with you or anything like this is I come across a pompous a–,” he mentioned. “I’m really not trying to be. I am who am. I care about what I do. I don’t believe in my own bulls—.”

Tacopina’s likeness is affixed to each floor of the Madison Avenue regulation places of work of Tacopina, Seigel, & DeOreo — in newspaper images, mag profiles and tabloid headlines fixed in the back of plexiglass. His non-public place of job — a brief stroll previous poster-size court drawings from a few of Tacopina’s high-profile trials — is a shrine to his diverse clientele. Photographs of him and A-Rod. A signed thank-you observe from Meek Mill. A “Humanitarian of the Year” award from Sharpton for his paintings at the Mill case.

Tacopina’s corporeal shape heaves during the place of job entryway, 10 mins in the back of agenda. He apologizes for his lateness: He’s coming back from a gathering at Trump Tower 15 blocks uptown. The former president were arraigned two days previous and Tacopina, a cable news fixture within the weeks main as much as it, proclaims himself “done with that TV s—.” The cable-news blitz were a bid to go off the indictment within the courtroom of public opinion. That hadn’t labored, and Trump’s courtroom look had begotten its personal media circus. Now, briefly unfastened from the tasks of courtrooms and greenrooms, Tacopina has traded his Italian fits for a cashmere turtleneck and denims so tight they give the impression of being shrink-wrapped to his thighs.

Tacopina, 57, speaks in a gravelly baritone that bears the accessory of a working-class Italian upbringing in Brooklyn. As a Manhattan lawyer, he cultivated a style for the lavish — great watches, luxurious vehicles, a 49-foot yacht. He says he’s ditched maximum of the ones trappings in recent times, even though his informal glance features a Patek Philippe wristwatch so rare it final offered for $3.2 million at public sale. He works out 5 days per week — together with the morning prior to Trump’s arraignment. (“I can’t not do that,” he says. “When I don’t do that, I get into a low-energy spot.”) He has a number of tattoos, together with one in all a Roman eagle on his proper hip.

His general aesthetic solutions the query: What if Billy Flynn, the tap-dancing lawyer from the musical “Chicago,” used to be swallowed complete by means of Lou Ferrigno? “I have a look, obviously — I don’t look like every lawyer,” Tacopina says. “He’s a persona in New York, in a good way,” says Lara Treinis Gatz, a former federal prosecutor. “He’s a street fighter, but with monogrammed French cuffs.”

He were given his get started as a prosecutor within the early Nineties and changed into a protection lawyer in 1995, incomes a name as a defender of New York City police officers accused of grisly crimes — like an officer involved within the alleged sodomization of a detained suspect with a broomstick. He received an acquittal for two detectives, dubbed by means of the tabloids because the “rape cops,” who have been accused within the alleged sexual attack of a under the influence of alcohol girl in her East Village condo. “Sometimes Joe is almost too good,” jokes Bill Stanton, a personal investigator, of Tacopina’s knack for representing purchasers dealing with unsavory fees.

Several denizens of New York’s criminal international criticized Tacopina’s taste and clientele. None have been keen to take action at the report.

“As co-counsel, he’s wonderful,” says Marilyn Chinitz, a divorce lawyer who labored on a case with Tacopina. “As an adversary, be careful.”

In the times main as much as Trump’s indictment, the previous president’s Truth Social account posted {a photograph} of Trump keeping a baseball bat juxtaposed with a portrait of District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The post were extensively interpreted as a risk, and the pass judgement on condemned Trump’s “irresponsible” social media posts all through his arraignment. Instead of protecting the conduct, Tacopina went to TV to name it “ill-advised.”

“I’m not embracing or defending that, I’m not doing it — I’m doing me,” Tacopina says now, in his place of job. “I’m a hard-charger and all that stuff, but my credibility is what I care about as much as anything. I’m not gonna say something just to say something.”

Tacopina, who as soon as filmed a pilot for his personal truth display (“sort of a ‘Judge Judy’ meets ‘Perry Mason,’” he told GQ on the time), flinches at comparisons between himself and Trump. He needs other folks to consider him, and his involvement within the former president’s criminal protection, as substantive — an issue of regulation, now not politics or character. “Joe really, deep down, thinks that there’s bad law here,” Sharpton says of the hush cash case. Plus, “he does not bow away from a tough fight,” he provides, “even though he may have a dud as his client.”

Trump first sought out Tacopina’s criminal services and products years in the past, he says, however Tacopina grew to become him down. “I can’t get into, exactly, what,” Tacopina says of Trump’s request from again then. “It wasn’t the right time, it wasn’t the right case.” But final December, Trump reached out once more, and Tacopina made his method to Mar-a-Lago in January, lingering simply lengthy sufficient to type out which instances he’d tackle: Carroll’s lawsuit and Bragg’s prison prosecution.

How are the instances equivalent, and has he considered how he’ll manner each and every one?

“Both cases would not be in a courthouse if it weren’t Donald Trump as a defendant. Both. So it might be sort of the same type of Joe in both,” Tacopina says. Then he begins freewheeling on technique.

“You know, when I did the ‘rape cops’ case — I got an acquittal in that one — that was a difficult case. I mean, these guys were called rape cops for two years. Not alleged rape cops — they were called ‘rape cops’! Presumption of innocence aside, ‘rape cops’! But that’s the name of the case — that became the ‘rape cop’ drama. So I picked the very smart jury — I picked, like, five Ivy Leaguers on that jury. I connected with them saying, ‘Look, guys, you have to be offended. You just gave nine weeks of your life in this room, listening everyday to every piece of evidence. The people popping in and out of the courtroom on glorious days — like a summation day or when the main witness testified — and write articles that tell you how the case should end up — that should be offensive to you guys. Use your intellect’ and whatnot. And when I cross-examined her — someone who I believe was completely embellishing — there was no, like, ‘rarrr.’ It was very sort of soft, surgical, and methodical, obviously. I didn’t want to take the risk of — even though I wasn’t saying she was a victim, she was credible and something did happen to her, unpleasant, that night.”

But with regards to cross-examining Michael Cohen, the ex-Trump legal professional who is anticipated to be a key witness in opposition to Trump in Bragg’s case, “You’ll probably see fangs coming out of my mouth.”

What wouldn’t it imply to Tacopina to win?

“First-ballot Hall of Famer as a lawyer,” he says.

He laughs, then slackens his smile into a skinny line of outrage. “It would really mean that despite all the odds being stacked against us in this county — despite people saying we can’t get a fair trial or a fair judge or fair anything — that the system still does work.”

Tacopina compares the stakes of his paintings for Trump to the famous quote by means of the Rev. Martin Niemöller — the person who describes bystander failing to talk up when the Nazis come for various teams, separately, till they got here for me — and there used to be nobody left to talk for me. He compares his process to that of John Adams, when America’s 2d president used to be the reluctant protection lawyer for the British within the Boston Massacre.

“He was the greatest criminal-defense lawyer,” Tacopina says of Adams. “He takes on the most unpopular case in U.S. history and he was able to get them acquitted.”