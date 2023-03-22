Japan Beats U.S. to Win World Baseball Classic

MIAMI — The matchup that many had dreamed about all alongside — between two of the arena’s baseball powerhouses and two of its highest avid gamers in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — is strictly what it got here down to.

Ohtani, the two-way phenomenon, was once Japan’s designated hitter all sport and took the mound within the 9th inning with the danger to shut out a name. And with a formidable inning, together with a six-pitch strikeout of his Los Angeles Angels teammate Trout, Ohtani despatched Japan into pandemonium.

- Advertisement -

With a 3-2 win, Japan dethroned the United States on Tuesday at loanDepot Park in Miami and claimed the 2023 World Baseball Classic trophy. The United States gained the W.B.C. the closing time it was once performed in 2017.

Behind energy hitting and stout pitching, Japan went 7-0 within the match and extra cemented its position as the highest nation within the historical past of this match, which started in 2006. In the 5 editions of the W.B.C., Japan has now gained 3 times.