Families of Robb families left feeling swindled; KSAT investigates Balling for Uvalde World Weekend

UVALDE, Texas – It’s been greater than 9 months because the taking pictures at Robb Elementary. The families of the 21 sufferers are seeking to get thru on a daily basis, and now some are feeling a renewed sense of ache and anger as a result of of Nathan Kouamou, who they are saying swindled them and capitalized on their tragedy.

“In the beginning, I thought (Kouamou) had good intentions. I really did,” mentioned Berlinda Arreola, step-grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, a kid sufferer within the taking pictures. “But as things started to come out about him afterward and everything that has surfaced since then, I truly do believe now that he set out to manipulate us all.”

Looking at Kouamou’s conduct and failed guarantees after 1000’s of bucks have been raised for an tournament that by no means took place, it’s arduous for Arreola to look the rest however unwell intentions.

“You’re just as evil as the man that started this whole mess to begin with, just in a whole different, different way,” Arreola mentioned, regarding Kouamou.

Jesse Rizo, uncle of Robb sufferer Jackie Cazares, feels the similar approach.

“(Kouamou) doesn’t think of the long-term effect of something like this. So, yeah, there’s a lot of anger,” Rizo mentioned.

They each take note listening to Kouamou’s plans to honor their family members and different sufferers with a sport middle.

“It would have meant one that our family members, our children, our teachers — their deaths wouldn’t go in vain, that something good came out of it,” Arreola mentioned.

Kouamou bring to an end all touch with the families after allegedly promoting 1000’s of bucks value of tickets to a competition and football match that by no means took place.

“That money didn’t belong to him. He literally again used these 21 souls that were horrifically murdered to turn around and steal,” Arreola mentioned.

Kouamou didn’t forestall there. He claimed he would revitalize the town of Uvalde’s football program.

Mayor Don McLaughlin mentioned loads of children enrolled for this football season and the following.

“My understanding was he was supposed to send a check for $8,000 to the city, you know, for that program because the city runs the soccer program,” McLaughlin mentioned.

The test by no means got here.

While the town isn’t out that cash, it will have helped the children with jerseys and different prices.

“As far as I’m concerned, that chapter’s closed. Nathan in the city of Uvalde — that chapter’s closed. It’s not going to be reopened,” McLaughlin mentioned.

Rizo and Arreola need to shut that bankruptcy when they proportion their reality about Kouamou.

“We’re pushing this out over the social media wherever we have to ‘til it gets the word out everywhere that needs to get out so that this does not happen to another family again,” Arreola mentioned.

Kouamou nonetheless has now not replied to calls, texts, emails, and messages despatched over social media.

To be transparent, he has now not been charged with any crime and is these days now not below any investigation.

Plans to construct a sport middle are nonetheless within the works.

McLaughlin mentioned there are 25 acres put aside by means of the Uvalde Memorial Hospital to construct on.

Some sponsors have come ahead short of to lend a hand fund it. McLaughlin says that will likely be treated in the course of the Uvalde Forever Foundation out of Kerrville.

