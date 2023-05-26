Jamie Dimon to Be Deposed as JPMorgan Faces Reckoning for Epstein Ties

Jeffrey Epstein was once many stuff: a sexual predator, a pal to the wealthy and robust and, for a few years, a profitable buyer of the country’s greatest financial institution.

Now the financial institution, JPMorgan Chase, faces a reckoning for its just about 15-year dating with the disgraced financier, one that would price it a large payout in two civil complaints that declare the financial institution overlooked warnings that he was once trafficking teenage ladies for intercourse as it was once benefiting from its dating with him.

- Advertisement -

New disclosures attributable to the circumstances recommend that staff of the financial institution flagged Mr. Epstein’s process as suspicious on plenty of events, whilst different paperwork display Mr. Epstein’s familiarity with best executives on the financial institution, and his simple get entry to to them, even after his 2008 to blame plea in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a teenage lady.

Filed overdue remaining yr in federal court docket in Manhattan, the complaints — one introduced via attorneys representing Mr. Epstein’s sufferers and the opposite via the federal government of the U.S. Virgin Islands — are continuing on a quick observe, with dozens of depositions taken of sufferers, Virgin Islands officers and those that labored for the financial institution and Mr. Epstein.