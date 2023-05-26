Woman arrested after accidentally starting dumpster fire outside Texas Attorney General’s Office

AUSTIN, Texas – In contemporary news, a 42-year-old lady used to be arrested for accidentally environment fire to a dumpster outside the Texas Attorney General’s Office in Austin on Wednesday. The photos captured through the surveillance cameras displays the girl drawing near the dumpster a number of occasions in a while after 6:30 a.m., and the dumpster erupting in flames simply sooner than 7 a.m.

According to a press unencumber from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the girl used to be charged with felony mischief equivalent to or more than $25,000 however not up to $30,000 for environment the blaze accidentally through throwing a lit cigarette into the dumpster.

