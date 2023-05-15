James Harden’s fourth-quarter scoring drought vs. Celtics worse than Ben Simmons’ infamous 2021 performance





After an excellent 45-point Game 1 performance in opposition to the Boston Celtics with out Joel Embiid, James Harden’s ignominious playoff popularity appeared poised to be a factor of the previous. However, his newest effort within the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-88 Game 7 removal by the hands of the Celtics proved another way. Harden struggled, taking pictures simply 3 for 11 from the sector, together with 1-for-5 from 3-point vary, whilst shelling out seven assists however committing 5 turnovers. During the fourth quarter, he had handiest taken one shot and supplied one lend a hand, regardless that the sport used to be via then most commonly out of succeed in. This persisted an alarming development for Harden, who has been liable to late-game disappearing acts in contemporary playoff video games.

In truth, over the general 3 video games of the convention semifinal collection in opposition to the Celtics, Harden used to be not able to attain any issues within the fourth quarter, in spite of being the NBA’s Twenty fifth-highest scorer in historical past. He post a complete of 0 issues in 32 mins of fourth-quarter play all through the ones a very powerful video games, leaving his playoff manufacturing critically restricted when it mattered maximum.

After Harden’s standout Game 1 performance, the loss to the Celtics has introduced his loose company and possible go back to his former workforce, the Houston Rockets, to the vanguard. During his post-game interview, Harden discussed that his courting with trainer Doc Rivers is “OK,” and he needs the chance to compete anyplace he finally ends up.

- Advertisement -

Despite Harden’s struggles, Coach Rivers affirmed that he favored Harden’s willingness to play otherwise than he used to be used to, which made the workforce higher, even though it did not at all times paintings to his particular person benefit. Simmons’ fourth-quarter performance all through the collection additionally gained a lot consideration, however even supposing he did not strive any fourth-quarter photographs in Games 5-7, he used to be extra productive than Harden, having made 5 loose throws in comparison to Harden’s 0 and amassing fewer unfavorable level differentials.

All in all, Harden’s loss of manufacturing down the stretch in opposition to the Celtics has resulted in one of the vital charming NBA offseason storylines and can indisputably play an important function in the case of the choices made via each him and the 76ers.



