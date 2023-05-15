Tom Brady game costly: Patriots season opener vs. Eagles highest-priced NFL game of 2023

If you want to attend the New England Patriots’ first house game of the 2023 NFL season towards the Philadelphia Eagles, you must be able to pay a hefty value. As of now, the Week 1 game is the most costly price tag on resale websites. The Patriots are paying tribute to their long term Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady, all the way through the game, and it comes as no marvel that New Englanders wish to witness it reside.

According to ESPN, the typical price tag value for the game is $807, making it the most costly game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers’ game towards the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 is the second-highest priced game with a mean price tag value of $501.

The tickets for the Pats’ house opener on Ticketmaster vary from $626 for the most cost effective seat to almost $5,000 for essentially the most top rate seat, unique of charges. The most cost-effective tickets to be had on Vividseats are $550, and the most costly price tag comes at a staggering $18,660. Meanwhile, on StubHub, the most costly price tag is over $18,000, and the most cost effective is $510.

This would be the first time Brady returns to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots, however this time he’s going to be at the similar aspect as his former group. Brady formally retired this season after spending over twenty years with the Patriots. The group and lovers have made up our minds to precise their gratitude against the quarterback via honoring him with the “Thank You Tom Game.” The Patriots group tweets, “12 is coming home.”

Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft publicly introduced that Brady could be a visitor on the first game earlier than the NFL agenda used to be launched. Kraft praised Brady for his fantastic good fortune in New England, announcing, “I’m thinking that the NFL is over a century old, and 20 percent of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough. And I’m happy to tell you … that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.”

Brady’s “Thank You Tom Game” might not be the one birthday celebration in his honor. Kraft stated there shall be extra occasions to come back that can permit Patriots lovers to turn their appreciation for the mythical quarterback.