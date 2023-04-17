Jalen Hurts’s extension with the Eagles makes him the NFL’s top-paid player

Comment

Jalen Hurts secured the newest megadeal for an NFL quarterback, changing into the league’s highest-paid player through agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. - Advertisement - Hurts, 24, turns into the first quarterback in the celebrated 2020 NFL draft magnificence to strike a deal on an extension. He cashes in on a breakout 2022 season during which he completed 2d in the league MVP vote casting and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl look.

The extension runs thru the 2028 season. Hurts had one season last on his four-year rookie deal.

Nicole Lynn, Hurts’s agent, confirmed the terms of the extension Monday. The deal comprises $179.3 million in assured cash, together with $110 million totally assured. It additionally has a no-trade provision. The Eagles confirmed the agreement with out saying monetary phrases.

- Advertisement - The deal isn’t totally assured, proceeding a development amongst the most up-to-date contracts signed through outstanding quarterbacks, which might paintings in opposition to Lamar Jackson in his standoff with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles decided on Hurts in the 2d around of the 2020 draft and made him their starter, forward of Carson Wentz, overdue in his rookie season. That was once a part of an organizational reset during which proprietor Jeffrey Lurie additionally parted with Super Bowl-winning trainer Doug Pederson following the 2020 season and employed Nick Sirianni. The Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts that offseason.

The Eagles reached the playoffs in the 2021 season with Sirianni as a rookie head trainer and Hurts in his first complete season as an NFL starter. They become a dominant staff final season as Hurts become a celebrity. He threw for three,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, with best six interceptions and a passer ranking of 101.5. He ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

- Advertisement - Hurts completed in the back of best Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the MVP vote casting. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl however misplaced to the Chiefs, 38-35, regardless of a very good efficiency through Hurts during which he ran for 3 touchdowns and threw for every other.

The $51 million-per-season reasonable annual price of Hurts’s extension surpasses the $50.3 million reasonable of the three-year, $150.8 million extension Aaron Rodgers signed final 12 months with the Green Bay Packers. But Hurts’s tenure as the league’s top-paid player may now not final lengthy. Hurts’s fellow 2020 draftees — quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins — are eligible for extensions now that they’ve completed their 3rd NFL seasons. And Jackson, a former league MVP, is looking for a brand new deal from the Ravens or from a brand new staff.

Jackson has stated he is looking for a commerce from the Ravens, who used their nonexclusive franchise-player tag on him to restrict his mobility in the unfastened agent marketplace. He is eligible to signal an be offering sheet with every other staff, if he chooses. The Ravens may just retain him through matching that supply sheet; in the event that they had been to permit him to depart, they’d obtain two first-round draft possible choices as repayment from his new staff.