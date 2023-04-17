Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

An legit says a 13-year-old boy needed to be free of a claw machine after he climbed within hoping to attain a prize at a North Carolina amusement park south of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy needed to be free of a claw machine after he climbed within hoping to attain a prize, in line with an legit at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officers have been alerted simply sooner than 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was once throughout the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, in line with Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

The clinical reaction group unlocked the machine and the boy was once ready to get out, she mentioned. He was once handled and launched from first help to his mother or father.

The boy has been banned from the park for 12 months for tried robbery, Weber mentioned.