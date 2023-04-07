Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan completes Candidate Connection Survey | Florida

Democrat Donna Deegan, who is running in the Jacksonville mayoral runoff election on May 16, completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

In Jacksonville, the mayor serves as the city’s chief executive and is responsible for proposing a budget, signing legislation into law, appointing departmental directors, and overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations. The mayor also represents the city on the state, national, and international levels.

Here are excerpts from Deegan’s survey responses:

What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

“I believe that strong leadership, political will, and a clear vision will bring improvements in infrastructure, public health, housing affordability, and an inclusive economy. For too long, that leadership has been lacking in a city hall that only works for a handful of well-connected people.”

“As a 25-year veteran TV news reporter, I know Jacksonville through and through. My time spent in every corner of the city earned me the trust of the community. […] If elected I’ll bring my experience and dedication to advocating for women and families to represent everyone in city hall.”

“I would hope to be remembered as the mayor who finally brought Jacksonville to its full potential downtown as we open up our riverfront and bring the people of all walks into our vibrant, resilient, connected neighborhoods and parks. And the mayor who made sure that in a city with the best healthcare in the country, we also have the best health outcomes.”

What do you perceive to be your city’s greatest challenges over the next decade?

“Jacksonville is being held back by a city hall that works for a handful of well-connected people, instead of everyone who lives here. It’s time to bring an end to the lack of transparency and accountability, corruption and self-dealing. My governing philosophy will be bringing ALL our voices into city hall and building a city that works for everyone. We will prioritize the projects and policies that make Jacksonville a welcoming, inclusive, and innovative city where we all can thrive.”

What do you believe is the ideal relationship between your city and the state government?

“Home rule is one of the most important principles for governing. Local communities know how to govern themselves best. More and more, the state has been ‘preempting’ local municipalities from passing ordinances that the state Legislature disagrees with. I’m against it, and it goes against everything that the city has stood for since its founding.”

To read more of Deegan's survey responses, click here. Deegan also completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey in 2020.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

