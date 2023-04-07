Manatee County ramps up security ahead of busy Easter weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tens of hundreds of persons are anticipated to flock to Manatee County and soak up the solar at the white-sanded seashores. It’s why the county and native regulation enforcement are ramping up security this Easter weekend.

Whether it is house or house clear of house, other folks around the nation are heading to the Sunshine State.

“We are from Louisville, Kentucky,” beachgoer, Kaitlyn Gavin, stated.

“We are from the Cleveland, Ohio, area. We came down to visit Grandma and Grandpa on the island. Back up in Cleveland, it’s about 35 degrees, windy, cold and snowy. So, we came down to jump in the water to go swimming,” beachgoer Gene Reddy stated.

“We’re originally from New Jersey and we’ve made our home here in Florida,” beachgoer Lyn added.

Manatee County stated this weekend is one of the busiest. It’s why greater than a dozen businesses can be out in complete power.

“You will just see a lot of additional officers everywhere from Holmes Beach P.D. to Bradenton Beach P.D. Our code enforcement offers will also be out helping with traffic control and helping people get to where they need to get to and park as soon as possible and enjoy our beaches,” Jodie Fiske, Interim Public Safety Director, stated.

Fiske stated probably the most important fear this weekend is the quantity of other folks within the water and at the roads. She stated making sure emergency cars have transparent get entry to this weekend is a concern.

The County may also position barricades alongside Gulf Drive to assist with site visitors keep watch over.

“Traffic is brutal. It took us about an hour to get on the island yesterday and an hour today,” Reddy stated.

Manatee County is reminding other folks the bus is loose and will take you to and from the seaside, which must assist alleviate some congestion.

Alcohol could also be no longer allowed on seashores.