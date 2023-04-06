IPL 2023 [WATCH]: David Willey delivers a double wicket maiden for RCB in the clash against KKR

In the fit between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB’s David Willey took two a very powerful wickets off consecutive deliveries. The first wicket was once that of Venkatesh Iyer, who scored best 3 runs off seven balls ahead of being wiped clean up via Willey, whilst the 2nd wicket was once that of Mandeep Singh, who was once bowled out for a duck off the first ball he confronted.

Asked to bat first, KKR were given off to a very deficient get started, dropping the most sensible order reasonably early in the fit. It was once Willey for RCB who were given his group their step forward via pushing aside Iyer. On the subsequent ball, the English rapid bowler despatched Mandeep again to the pavilion, making his tally of wickets two and giving no run the over. It all came about on the 2nd and 3rd ball of the 4th over.

The first wicket of Willey got here from a short-of-length ball simply out of doors off, inflicting a sharp motion off the seam and a little bit of low soar. Iyer attempted to punch it off the again foot, however the ball scale back in and rattled his stumps.

On the different hand, the 2nd dismissal for the RCB pacer got here off a good-length supply which Mandeep tried to shield. However, the ball nipped away sharply, eluding the fringe of the bat and crashing into the off stump. Willey gave the impression overjoyed and celebrated the back-to-back wickets with a roar.

Here’s the video:

Notably, Willey made his manner into the RCB’s taking part in 11 changing his compatriot Reece Topley, who were given injured in the first fit. However, RCB would be at liberty to incorporate the left-arm pacer in the line-up because it helped them put KKR on the backfoot early on in the recreation. Willey completed the innings with a figures of 4-1-16-2.