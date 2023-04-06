Florida Newspapers And Radio Station Partner For True Crime Podcast. | Story

Big town newspapers just like the New York Times and Washington Post can have various sources to extend into podcasting, however for smaller towns the mission into audio manufacturing isn’t all the time really easy. Florida’s Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press are overcoming the ones funds demanding situations through teaming up with native public radio station WGCU to supply a brand new true crime podcast referred to as The Last Ride.

The podcast follows the tale of 2 younger males of colour who went lacking in Naples, FL, just about twenty years in the past. Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams vanished 3 months aside, at the similar street. They have been remaining noticed with the similar, now-fired sheriff’s deputy, who mentioned he gave them every a journey to a neighborhood comfort retailer. He hasn’t ever been arrested or charged.

The eight-episode podcast is hosted through investigative journalist Janine Zeitlin, together with a bunch of USA Today Network reporters. Zeitlin first lined this tale early in her occupation and was once the remaining journalist to interview the deputy, Steven Calkins, 16 years in the past. She has remained with reference to the tale over time and the podcast’s creators say her narration takes listeners on a adventure to take a look at to know why those disappearances stay unsolved.

“This is one of the eeriest and saddest mysteries in Southwest Florida. The podcast takes listeners deep into the case files. It’s our hope that the journalism will make a difference in solving the disappearances,” mentioned Cindy McCurry-Ross, Executive Editor of The News-Press.

The manufacturers say The Last Ride delves right into a thriller that unearths painful truths about police responsibility and media protection of lacking folks. Episodes come with main points by no means heard prior to and unique interviews with media rich person Tyler Perry, well-known civil rights legal professional Ben Crump, the oldsters of Terrance Williams, lead investigators at the case and dramatic polygraph audio with deputy Calkins.

The podcast will probably be disbursed through NPR to a countrywide podcast target market.

“It tells an important story from a local community that will resonate broadly,” mentioned Dan McCoy, NPR’s Senior Director of Network Growth. “We expect our distribution to reach new audiences for all of the partners and generate revenue that will help to fund greater locally produced content like it.”

The Last Ride will liberate a brand new episode of the eight-episode collection each and every Tuesday with the overall episode shedding May 15. WGCU-FM (90.1) will broadcast episodes each and every Tuesday starting April 4 at 2pm and 7pm as a part of its “Gulf Coast Life” program.