IPL 2023: Virat Kohli picks two legends he considers ‘Greatest of All Time’

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is a crucial participant for RCB within the Indian Premier League (IPL). His outstanding batting abilities, management qualities, and consistency with the bat have made him a fan favorite and a legend of the event. With over 6000 runs within the cash-rich league, Virat is undoubtedly one of the best gamers.

Recently, the Delhi-lad printed his picks referring to two cricket gamers he considers the ‘Greatest of All Time’. In a video shared through RCB, Kohli went with Indian phenom Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies icon Sir Vivian Richards.

According to Kohli, each Tendulkar and Richards modified the best way cricket used to be performed right through their generation and revolutionized the dynamics of batting. He additional added that those two gamers are his heroes and are the two biggest cricketers of all time.

“I have always taken two names, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Viv Richards are the GOATs of Cricket. Sachin is my hero. These two have revolutionized batting in their generation and completely changed the dynamic of cricket. That is why I feel they are the two greatest,” stated Virat.

Notably, Tendulkar is a well known title on this planet of cricket as he has a large number of information to his title. The Mumbaikar gathered 34,357 runs in 664 global appearances, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. Tendulkar used to be additionally a succesful spin bowler and took 201 global wickets, with the most productive bowling figures of 5/32. His spectacular information and achievements make him a legend of the sport.

Richards, then again, used to be referred to as one of probably the most bad batters of his time. He performed a a very powerful function within the West Indies’ victories within the 1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cups. The right-handed batter ended up scoring 8,540 runs in 121 Tests at a mean of 50.23, with 24 heaps and 45 fifties. He additionally scored 6,721 runs in 187 ODIs at a mean of 47.00, with 11 masses and 45 half-centuries.