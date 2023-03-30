Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made within the wake of a deadly taking pictures at a Tennessee faculty

PHOENIX — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made within the wake of a deadly taking pictures at a Tennessee faculty.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday evening with a picture of a girl keeping pistols in every hand and the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.” The symbol was once from the 1980 film “Gloria.”

The post was once made hours after the taking pictures at a Christian faculty in Nashville that left 3 youngsters and 3 adults lifeless. The shooter was once killed by way of police and has been known as a 28-year-old former pupil at The Covenant School who was once transgender.

Berry’s post drew common complaint for showing to advertise gun violence. Twitter later got rid of the post with a realize announcing it violated the platform’s laws.

Berry reportedly resigned Tuesday evening and the governor’s place of business stated Wednesday that Hobbs had gained and approved the resignation.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,” a remark from Hobbs’ place of business stated. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.”