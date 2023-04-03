IPL 2023 – Using the Impact Player – CSK, RCB, KKR, Mumbai Indians, SRH, Royals, LSG, Titans, DC, Punjab Kings





MS Dhoni is intuition-pushed, and does not imagine in fit-ups, however has purchased into the Impact Player rule. It used to be logical to switch a natural batter with a frontline bowler of their defence of 179, and Tushar Deshpande, the speedy bowler, become the IPL’s first Impact Player when he changed Ambati Rayudu. Deshpande, regardless that, proved pricey, conceding 51 in 3.2 overs. By the time he got here directly to protect seven off the ultimate over, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan had grew to become the sport Titans’ means, they usually wanted simply two balls to complete the task.





