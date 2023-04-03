A police investigation is underway after a homeless guy was once discovered shot outdoor of a McDonald’s, Miami Beach police say.

This morning at 2:55 a.m., MBPD won a decision a couple of taking pictures close to sixteenth Street and Alton Road.

Officers arrived and situated a homeless guy with an obvious gunshot wound who was once transported to Jackson Memorial (*6*)’s Ryder Trauma Unit in crucial situation.

“I didn’t even know it was a gunshot until police came,” a witness solely advised NBC6.

An unknown guy ran northbound on Alton Road moments after the incident.

Traffic is being limited alongside Alton Road between sixteenth Street and Lincoln Road as detectives are at the scene accumulating information to decide what resulted in the taking pictures.

Anyone with information is requested to touch Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

Check again with NBC6 for updates.