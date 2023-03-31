IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Shubman Gill shines in GT’s thrilling win over CSK in the tournament opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 began with a blockbuster conflict between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the place the Hardik Pandya-led facet registered a thrilling victory at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Put in to bat, the Super Kings controlled to post 178/7 in their allocated 20 overs. CSK’s batting efficiency used to be highlighted by way of a blistering knock from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed 92 runs off simply 50 balls, together with 4 fours and 9 sixes. However, the remainder of the crew struggled to attain freely, and the very good bowling from Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan stored them in take a look at.

- Advertisement -

In the chase, the Titans were given off to a cast get started, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill placing on a quickfire partnership of 37 runs in simply 3.5 overs. Gill used to be specifically spectacular, smashing 63 runs off 36 balls, together with 6 fours and three sixes. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar additionally chipped in with treasured contributions of twenty-two and 27 as the Titans chased down the goal with 4 balls to spare.

“We were slightly short. Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball. Rutu is a pleasure to watch. We can’t afford to bowl no-balls. That is something in our control,” mentioned CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the sport.

- Advertisement -

Here is how Twitter reacted:

See extra

Same crew dropping the season opener of consecutive IPL seasons: MI in 2014, 2015, 2016

MI in 2020, 2021

CSK in 2022, 2023#GTvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 31, 2023

See extra

Brilliant come again by way of GT in the final 6 overs. #cskvsgt — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2023

- Advertisement -

See extra

Gujarat vs Chennai in IPL: – Gujarat gained

– Gujarat gained

– Gujarat gained — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023

See extra

Two exceptional, trendy batters are placing on a display lately. Both Gaikwad and Gill are really easy on the eye, so sleek, they make staring at cricket such a lot amusing. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2023

See extra

See extra

Given his shape, self assurance, rising stature and simply the basic context of his season thus far… this may well be Shubman Gill’s IPL. Fine get started too! #IPL2023 #GTvCSK — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 31, 2023

See extra

See extra

I do know there’s a fit that must be made up our minds right here however all I’m pondering of at the moment is Ruturaj Ns Shubhman opening the batting for India someday quickly. — cricBC (@cricBC) March 31, 2023

See extra

What an excellent innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad, now not satisfied ball tracker had that proper! #IPLonStar @IPL — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 31, 2023

See extra

The factor about Tewatia is “Der aaye durust aaye” #IPLonJioCinema #GTvsCSK — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) March 31, 2023

See extra

Ruturaj Gaekwad and Shubman Gill- tale of the opening evening. Whoever wins the long term stars of Indian cricket have lit up the inaugural fixture. @RevSportz #CSKvGT — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 31, 2023

See extra