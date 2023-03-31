Saturday, April 1, 2023
IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Shubman Gill shines in GT’s thrilling win over CSK in the tournament opener

By accuratenewsinfo
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 began with a blockbuster conflict between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the place the Hardik Pandya-led facet registered a thrilling victory at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Put in to bat, the Super Kings controlled to post 178/7 in their allocated 20 overs. CSK’s batting efficiency used to be highlighted by way of a blistering knock from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed 92 runs off simply 50 balls, together with 4 fours and 9 sixes. However, the remainder of the crew struggled to attain freely, and the very good bowling from Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan stored them in take a look at.

In the chase, the Titans were given off to a cast get started, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill placing on a quickfire partnership of 37 runs in simply 3.5 overs. Gill used to be specifically spectacular, smashing 63 runs off 36 balls, together with 6 fours and three sixes. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar additionally chipped in with treasured contributions of twenty-two and 27 as the Titans chased down the goal with 4 balls to spare.

“We were slightly short. Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball. Rutu is a pleasure to watch. We can’t afford to bowl no-balls. That is something in our control,” mentioned CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the sport.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Source link

