Alhama vs Barcelona – Liga F: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Barcelona’s quest to finish a great Liga F season continues with a go back and forth to Murcia to stand Alhama.
La Blaugrana want simply seven extra wins to take their tally to a most 30, whilst they’ve additionally complex to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Prior to Wednesday’s thumping of Roma at the continent, Barça almost about maintained their 100% Liga F report with a 1-0 victory towards Real Madrid in El Clasico, desiring a past due Fridolino Rolfo penalty to look off Los Blancos.
Their subsequent process will have to be more uncomplicated, with the newly-promoted Alhama most effective out of the relegation zone via distinctive feature in their head-to-head report with fellow strugglers Huelva and Real Betis.
Here’s all you wish to have to understand forward of this one.
When is kick off? Sunday 2 April, 17:00 (GMT)
Where is the fit being performed? Campo de Futbol Jose Maria Soriano Munoz
TV channel/live flow? DAZN Women’s Football YouTube
Barça have not too long ago been buoyed via the go back of Ballon d’Or Feminin holder Alexia Putellas to coaching after improving from an ACL harm, although she continues to be a couple of weeks clear of aggressive.
Mariona Caldentey (hamstring) and Claudia Pina (ankle) have each neglected fresh video games with niggling accidents, however may go back to the matchday squad on Sunday.
Jonatan Giraldez will most likely box his most powerful facet conceivable forward of the April global window having made quite a few adjustments for ultimate week’s Clasico win – the beginning XI will have to glance extra harking back to Wednesday’s thrashing of Roma.
With 23 wins beneath their belt already and having emerged as 4-0 victors of their ultimate assembly, it is most certainly honest to mention that Barcelona are overwhelming favourites right here and every other consequence could be an enormous surprise.
A spot in historical past stays at stake with the Liga F identify just about sewn up, however Barça have each the famous person high quality and power extensive to march on and whole a flawless season on this festival.
Spare a concept for Alhama, who will unquestionably be hoping simply to stay the scoreline down on Sunday.
Prediction: Alhama 0-3 Barcelona