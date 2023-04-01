IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Kyle Mayers’ fireworks, Mark Wood’s 5-fer propel LSG to dominating win over DC

In the 3rd fit of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Put in to bat, the Super Giants misplaced captain KL Rahul early as he may just no longer give a contribution a lot, scoring handiest 8 runs off 12 balls. However, Kyle Mayers stored the power on and took the DC bowling assault to the cleaners.

Mayers performed a super innings of 73 runs off 38 balls, hitting 2 fours and seven sixes. Nicholas Pooran additionally performed a an important knock of 36 runs off 21 balls, hitting 2 fours and three sixes as LSG controlled to publish an enormous overall of 193/6 of their 20 overs.

In reaction, the Capitals were given simply couldn’t get going and stored dropping wickets at common durations handiest to achieve 143/9 in 20 overs, dropping the competition through 50 runs. DC skipper David Warner used to be the one batsman who stood out for the Capitals, scoring 56 runs off 48 balls with the assistance of 7 fours.

Mark Wood used to be the standout performer for the Super Giants within the bowling division, choosing up 5 wickets for simply 14 runs in his quota of four overs. Avesh Khan additionally bowled neatly, taking a few scalps for 29 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Mayers sahab toh complete gully cricket regulations use kar rahe hain…batting bhi pehle, bowling bhi pehle 😂👏#LSGvDC | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 1, 2023

Other than that 2d over, @DelhiCapitals went nowhere with their chase. Very off-key innings from Warner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2023

Today for LSG

– Kyle Mayers ratings 73(38) on IPL profession debut. – Mark Wood takes five-wicket haul in his 2d IPL fit of profession, after going wicketless in his first fit (in 2018). — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 1, 2023

Highest ranking in debut IPL innings 158* B McCullum KKR vs RCB Bengaluru 2008

116* M Hussey CSK vs PBKS Mohali 2008

84* S Marsh PBKS vs Deccan Hyderabad 2008

73 Kyle Mayers LSG vs DC Lucknow 2023 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 1, 2023

Kyle Mayers nowadays innings: •First 17 balls – 17 runs.

•Last 21 balls – 56 runs (266.66 SR). Mad innings from Kyle Mayers, and improbable acceleration! pic.twitter.com/sVIUK2jy4d — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 1, 2023

Very just right win for @LucknowIPL The key second used to be the dropped catch of Mayers. Delhi had the fit in keep an eye on within the powerplay and that catch would have made it very tricky for Lucknow. How one mistake adjustments a sport! And then Mark Wood’s again to again gemstones! @RevSportz #LSGvsDC — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 1, 2023

Mark Wood performed 1 fit in IPL 2018. Mark Wood ignored IPL 2022 due to damage. Mark Wood took a five-wicket haul in IPL 2023. The adventure of his cricket profession has been tricky however his skill to struggle & struggle to come again is exceptional. pic.twitter.com/OotRPuYUoK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2023

Kyle Mayers every other monster from West Indies. What a ball putting skill. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 1, 2023

This bowling efficiency through Mark Wood will fill Ekanna stadium. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 1, 2023

People must prevent getting stunned through this Mayers blitzkrieg Guy toyed Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan & Sam Curran at their very own house floor this SA20 This is not anything WI gamers have were given the ability & aptitude at all times#LSGvDC https://t.co/LcBxlaGFAE — SN Alvorny (@Alvorny) April 1, 2023

