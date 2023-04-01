Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Kyle Mayers’ fireworks, Mark Wood’s 5-fer propel LSG to dominating win over DC

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Kyle Mayers’ fireworks, Mark Wood’s 5-fer propel LSG to dominating win over DC


In the 3rd fit of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Put in to bat, the Super Giants misplaced captain KL Rahul early as he may just no longer give a contribution a lot, scoring handiest 8 runs off 12 balls. However, Kyle Mayers stored the power on and took the DC bowling assault to the cleaners.

- Advertisement -

Mayers performed a super innings of 73 runs off 38 balls, hitting 2 fours and seven sixes. Nicholas Pooran additionally performed a an important knock of 36 runs off 21 balls, hitting 2 fours and three sixes as LSG controlled to publish an enormous overall of 193/6 of their 20 overs.

In reaction, the Capitals were given simply couldn’t get going and stored dropping wickets at common durations handiest to achieve 143/9 in 20 overs, dropping the competition through 50 runs. DC skipper David Warner used to be the one batsman who stood out for the Capitals, scoring 56 runs off 48 balls with the assistance of 7 fours.

- Advertisement -

Mark Wood used to be the standout performer for the Super Giants within the bowling division, choosing up 5 wickets for simply 14 runs in his quota of four overs. Avesh Khan additionally bowled neatly, taking a few scalps for 29 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2023, IPL 2023, IPLT20, Kyle Mayers, LSGvDC, Lucknow Super Giants, Mark Wood

CATEGORY: IPL, Mark Wood, Twitter Reactions

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to routine win
Next article
Vivek Ramaswamy calls DeSantis “uncourageous” over delayed support of Trump before his indictment

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks