Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to routine win

Barcelona persisted their push in opposition to the La Liga name with a relaxed 4-0 victory over the department’s backside aspect Elche on Saturday.
It wasn’t a specifically inspiring efficiency from Xavi’s aspect however the gulf in high quality between the 2 aspects ensured it by no means wanted to be, with Robert Lewandowski scoring two times and each Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres getting into at the motion in the second one half of.
Elche made a shiny get started however quickly reverted to sort, backtracking and sitting deep in an strive to frustrate Barcelona – doing so relatively effectively for the primary 19 mins earlier than Lewandowski opened the scoring.
Ronald Araujo knocked a free-kick again around the field and Lewandowski did effectively to shuffle the ball out of his ft and arrow a strike into the nook of the function.
Elche spoke back effectively and in truth loved some great spells of ownership, even though the following actual probability fell to Lewandowski as soon as once more as the Pole leapt very best to meet a move within the six-yard field, however he were given his soar all improper and one way or the other despatched the ball over the bar.
Jules Kounde then noticed an effort blocked at the line by means of Omar Mascarell as Barcelona ended what was once a bit of of an unpleasant first half of on most sensible.
Elche had a very good probability to grasp an equaliser early in the second one half of when Jose Angel Carmona went bursting thru one-on-one, however earlier than he may get his shot away, the full-back’s hamstring gave up on him and despatched him crashing to the bottom.
Moments later, Fati thundered house a 2nd, using from deep and sending a low effort throughout function and into the ground nook.
Lewandowski added the 3rd 65 mins in, selecting up the ball after Gavi had stolen ownership and drilling house to take away any doubt concerning the consequence.
With the floodgates now absolutely open, Torres quickly added a fourth, reducing inside of from the best wing and bending the ball past Badia.
As have been the case all recreation, Elche refused to lie down and so they did set up various half-chances, however they just didn’t have the standard wanted to smash Barcelona down finally.
GK: Edgar Badia (4); RB: Helibelton Palacios (4); CB: Pedro Bigas (5); CB: Omar Mascarell (6); LB: Carlos Clerc (5); RM: Tete Morente (5); CM: Jose Angel Carmona (5); CM: Gerard Gumbau (6); LM: Lautaro Blanco (5); AM: Fidel Chaves (5); ST: Pere Milla (5).
Substitutes: Raul Guti (6), Nicolas Fernandez (6), Josan (5), Ezequiel Ponce (5).
GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6/10 – Busier than he will have anticipated to be and had to trip his good fortune every now and then.
RB: Jules Kounde – 7/10 – Played extra like a winger however must have carried out higher when in entrance of function.
CB: Ronald Araujo – 7/10 – A stylish knockdown for Lewandowski’s opener.
CB: Marcos Alonso – 7/10 – Defensively forged and all the time prepared to get occupied with assault the place imaginable.
LB: Jordi Alba – 7/10 – Looked recent as he attempted to become involved as a lot as imaginable.
DM: Eric Garcia – 6/10 – A forged appearing in midfield. Not examined a lot defensively however saved issues ticking over with some great passing.
CM: Sergi Roberto – 6/10 – Unspectacular however efficient. Advanced ownership effectively however struggled to smash down Elche’s defence.
CM: Gavi – 8/10 – Electric. Looked again at house in midfield as he charged round to get occupied with nearly the entirety sure for Barcelona.
RW: Ferran Torres – 6/10 – A quiet appearing except his well-taken function.
ST: Robert Lewandowski – 8/10 – Took his objectives rather well and can have simply had extra.
LW: Ansu Fati – 6/10 – Not a specifically spectacular efficiency however can not fault the top product.
Substitutes
Franck Kessie (68′ for Gavi) – 6/10 – Kept issues ticking over.
Pablo Torre (77′ for Araujo) – 6/10 – Brought excellent power in restricted mins.
Aleix Garrido (83′ for Fati) – N/A
Manager
Xavi – 6/10 – Barcelona were not specifically spectacular however did not want to be. Xavi set his aspect up after which waited for his or her superiority to convey effects, and that is the reason what took place.