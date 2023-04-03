Monday, April 3, 2023
Sports cricket

IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Chennai Super Kings edge past Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
In a high-scoring encounter performed at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via 12 runs. LSG gained the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 6 of IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni’s CSK set a mammoth goal of 217/7 in their allocated 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the hosts with a blistering knock of 57 runs off 31 deliveries, which incorporated 3 fours and four sixes. Devon Conway additionally performed a an important knock of 47 runs off 29 balls. Mark Wood used to be the select of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3 wickets for 49 runs in his 4 overs.

In reaction, the traveling birthday party began off sturdy with Kyle Mayers taking part in a sensible knock of 53 runs off simply 22 balls, together with 8 fours and a pair of sixes. However, the KL Rahul-led aspect misplaced wickets at common durations and had been limited to 205/7 in their allocated 20 overs, falling wanting the objective via 12 runs.

Moeen Ali used to be the standout bowler for CSK, taking 4 wickets for 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Tushar Deshpande additionally chipped in with 2 wickets for 45 runs in his 4 overs. In the tip, CSK’s all-round efficiency proved too excellent for LSG as they secured a richly deserved victory in their homecoming sport.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

