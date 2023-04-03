IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Chennai Super Kings edge past Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter

In a high-scoring encounter performed at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via 12 runs. LSG gained the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 6 of IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni’s CSK set a mammoth goal of 217/7 in their allocated 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the hosts with a blistering knock of 57 runs off 31 deliveries, which incorporated 3 fours and four sixes. Devon Conway additionally performed a an important knock of 47 runs off 29 balls. Mark Wood used to be the select of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3 wickets for 49 runs in his 4 overs.

In reaction, the traveling birthday party began off sturdy with Kyle Mayers taking part in a sensible knock of 53 runs off simply 22 balls, together with 8 fours and a pair of sixes. However, the KL Rahul-led aspect misplaced wickets at common durations and had been limited to 205/7 in their allocated 20 overs, falling wanting the objective via 12 runs.

Moeen Ali used to be the standout bowler for CSK, taking 4 wickets for 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Tushar Deshpande additionally chipped in with 2 wickets for 45 runs in his 4 overs. In the tip, CSK’s all-round efficiency proved too excellent for LSG as they secured a richly deserved victory in their homecoming sport.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

CSK While Defending 200+ at Chepauk Won – 6

Lost – 0 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 3, 2023

Dhoni and spin. Perfect fit. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 3, 2023

Moeen Ali took a sensible 4️⃣-wicket haul that helped @chennaiipl report their first win of the season 💪 He turns into our 🔝 performer from the second one innings of the #CSKvLSG conflict in the #TATAIPL 🙌 A have a look at his bowling abstract 🔽 pic.twitter.com/eFqG9lBmgI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

Nice gesture from Devon Conway to thank the gang. The reinforce used to be simply fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Yf10vxl76c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2023

Dhoni rewinding the clock. Those two sixes off Wood. Ufff… 🫶 #TataIPL #CSKvLSG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 3, 2023

Congratulations @msdhoni for scoring magnificent 5000 runs in #IPL. 😍 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 3, 2023

