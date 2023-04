Andrew Williams, 41, was once discovered to blame of capital homicide in the demise of Martha Medina. Medina, 71, died on Sept. 23, 2021. Williams and two different males adopted Medina from a financial institution to the eating place in east Houston. When Medina got here out of the eating place, the lads knocked her to the bottom and took her handbag.

The males then sponsored over Medina as they have been pulling out of their parking zone and ran over her once more as they drove away, prosecutors stated. Medina died after being rushed to a medical institution.

Williams was once arrested a couple of month after the theft. His trial started on March 29. The jury returned a to blame verdict on Monday.

During the trial, prosecutors described Williams because the getaway motive force all through the theft.

The homicide circumstances in opposition to the 2 different males alleged to had been concerned in the theft are nonetheless pending.

At the time of Medina’s demise, Williams was once out on bond on a capital homicide rate in any other case, in accordance to court docket information. In 2019, he was once arrested and charged with capital homicide, together with 3 different males, in connection to the deadly taking pictures of Chima Ogbonnaya.

Ogbonnaya was once shot in Spring all through what police described as a drug deal long past incorrect. Charges in opposition to Williams and no less than one of the opposite males are nonetheless pending, in accordance to court docket information.

After her demise, Medina’s circle of relatives joined different crime sufferers households in criticizing Democratic district court docket judges over bail practices and different problems forward of the 2022 elections.