IPL 2023: Twitter erupts as Rahul Tripathi’s heroics outshines Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Punjab Kings

In the 14th fit of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) through 8 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat, PBKS struggled in their innings and best controlled to attain 143 runs for the lack of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan used to be the one batter who stood out, smashing an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mayank Markande used to be probably the most a success bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 4 wickets for 15 runs in his 4 overs.

In reaction, the Sunrisers with ease chased down the objective of 144 runs in simply 17.1 overs, with 8 wickets in hand. Batter Rahul Tripathi used to be the big name of the innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs off 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Captain Aiden Markram chipped in with undefeated 37 runs off 21 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar took 1 wicket each and every for Punjab Kings.

Hundred partnerships for the 3rd wicket for SRH:

140* – Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar vs RR, Dubai, 2021

– Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar vs RR, Dubai, 2021 135 – Kane Williamson & Manish Pandey vs RCB, Bangalore, 2018

– Kane Williamson & Manish Pandey vs RCB, Bangalore, 2018 133* – David Warner & Vijay Shankar vs GL, Kanpur, 2017

– David Warner & Vijay Shankar vs GL, Kanpur, 2017 111 – KL Rahul & David Warner vs MI, Dubai, 2014

– KL Rahul & David Warner vs MI, Dubai, 2014 100 – Rahul Tripathi & Aiden Markram, Hyderabad, lately

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What an afternoon in the #TATAIPL! 💜 Rinku, Venkatesh, Nitish, Shubman, and now, Rahul Tripathi. The #KKR batch of 2021! 🥹 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Captain’s knock ki asli Paribhasha @SDhawan25 👏 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

Rahul Tripathi hanging on a masterclass in relation to judging the duration on a tough deck. He gauged the prerequisites earlier than enjoying a volley of photographs. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 9, 2023

What a knock through Rahul Tripathi. 74* (48) with 10 fours and three sixes. Tremendous innings through Tripathi in the Run Chase, nice to look him with runs! pic.twitter.com/SRGhDr4oIT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan received quite a lot of awards together with the participant of the fit for his terrific 99*. Dhawan is again. pic.twitter.com/nSp9E30JNz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

Rahul Tripathi has 500+ runs with the strike charge of 150+ in IPL since 2022. He is among the perfect batters in IPL in the previous few seasons. pic.twitter.com/aylMAkeiZE — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2023

