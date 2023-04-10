IPL 2023: Twitter erupts as Rahul Tripathi’s heroics outshines Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Punjab Kings

In the 14th fit of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) through 8 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
Put in to bat, PBKS struggled in their innings and best controlled to attain 143 runs for the lack of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan used to be the one batter who stood out, smashing an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mayank Markande used to be probably the most a success bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 4 wickets for 15 runs in his 4 overs.
In reaction, the Sunrisers with ease chased down the objective of 144 runs in simply 17.1 overs, with 8 wickets in hand. Batter Rahul Tripathi used to be the big name of the innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs off 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Captain Aiden Markram chipped in with undefeated 37 runs off 21 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar took 1 wicket each and every for Punjab Kings.
Hundred partnerships for the 3rd wicket for SRH:
- 140* – Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar vs RR, Dubai, 2021
- 135 – Kane Williamson & Manish Pandey vs RCB, Bangalore, 2018
- 133* – David Warner & Vijay Shankar vs GL, Kanpur, 2017
- 111 – KL Rahul & David Warner vs MI, Dubai, 2014
- 100 – Rahul Tripathi & Aiden Markram, Hyderabad, lately
Here is how Twitter reacted:
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗪𝗜𝗡!👌 👌
1⃣st victory of the #TATAIPL 2023 for @SunRisers as they beat #PBKS through 8⃣ wickets in Hyderabad 👏 👏
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Di3djWhVcZ #TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/DoAFIkaMgb
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023
What an afternoon in the #TATAIPL! 💜
Rinku, Venkatesh, Nitish, Shubman, and now, Rahul Tripathi. The #KKR batch of 2021! 🥹
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023
Captain’s knock ki asli Paribhasha @SDhawan25 👏 👏
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023
Rahul Tripathi hanging on a masterclass in relation to judging the duration on a tough deck.
He gauged the prerequisites earlier than enjoying a volley of photographs.
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 9, 2023
What a knock through Rahul Tripathi.
74* (48) with 10 fours and three sixes. Tremendous innings through Tripathi in the Run Chase, nice to look him with runs! pic.twitter.com/SRGhDr4oIT
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023
Rahul Tripathi blitz propels SRH to victory!#IPL2023 #cricket #SRHvPBKS #ipl #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/o54BEaTthM
— CricketOccasions.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 9, 2023
What an inn jatt ji @SDhawan25 👌 magnificence kaptaaan sahb @PunjabKingsIPL @IPL @StarSportsIndia
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 9, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan received quite a lot of awards together with the participant of the fit for his terrific 99*.
Dhawan is again. pic.twitter.com/nSp9E30JNz
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023
Rahul Tripathi has 500+ runs with the strike charge of 150+ in IPL since 2022.
He is among the perfect batters in IPL in the previous few seasons. pic.twitter.com/aylMAkeiZE
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2023
Rahul tripathi smashingpic.twitter.com/On9MEqOq2p
— karthikeya (@naidu7kartikeya) April 9, 2023
Remember the identify Rahul Tripathi, coming into dressing room with Aiden Markram after enjoying fit profitable knock be like 🔥#PBKSvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Xpeuqu9VRx
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 9, 2023
