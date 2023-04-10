Monday, April 10, 2023
Sports cricket

IPL 2023: Twitter erupts as Rahul Tripathi's heroics outshines Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 in Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Punjab Kings

In the 14th fit of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) through 8 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat, PBKS struggled in their innings and best controlled to attain 143 runs for the lack of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan used to be the one batter who stood out, smashing an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mayank Markande used to be probably the most a success bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 4 wickets for 15 runs in his 4 overs.

In reaction, the Sunrisers with ease chased down the objective of 144 runs in simply 17.1 overs, with 8 wickets in hand. Batter Rahul Tripathi used to be the big name of the innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs off 48 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Captain Aiden Markram chipped in with undefeated 37 runs off 21 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar took 1 wicket each and every for Punjab Kings.

Hundred partnerships for the 3rd wicket for SRH:

  • 140* – Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar vs RR, Dubai, 2021
  • 135 – Kane Williamson & Manish Pandey vs RCB, Bangalore, 2018
  • 133* – David Warner & Vijay Shankar vs GL, Kanpur, 2017
  • 111 – KL Rahul & David Warner vs MI, Dubai, 2014
  • 100 – Rahul Tripathi & Aiden Markram, Hyderabad, lately
Here is how Twitter reacted:

