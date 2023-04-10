High-speed racing on Gandy bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a BMW 3-series and a Mercedes convertible had been concerned within the high-speed race that reached roughly 130mph in a 55mph zone.

Both drivers had been issued citations after a “roll-race” on the Gandy bridge.

- Advertisement -

Authorities had been ready to prevent the BMW and the Mercedes. However, different automobiles had been additionally concerned within the race.

A Mitsubishi Lancer and a Honda Civic had been additionally concerned within the high-speed race that reached roughly 100mph in a 55mph zone.

The Mitsubishi motive force was once stopped by means of government and arrested for racing on highways. The car was once towed and a 30-day grasp was once positioned.