IPL 2023: Not RCB! AB de Villiers left stunned after his wife names former champions as her favourite team

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is likely one of the hottest team within the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has famous person avid gamers like Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell of their squad.

In a light-hearted video posted by way of Jiocinema, AB De Villiers’ wife, Danielle, didn’t no longer title RCB as her favourite team within the IPL 2023.

During the video, the couple shared their favourite issues, such as their favourite artist (Coldplay) and meals (Sushi). However, when requested about their favourite IPL team, that they had other solutions. While ABD named his former team RCB, Danielle selected two-times IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as her favourite, mentioning the truth that the team is owned by way of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“KKR… It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s team. He is like pure love,” stated Danielle.

ABD seemed stunned, and he answered: “Are you kidding?”

De Villiers is likely one of the maximum a success avid gamers to have performed for RCB, having scored 4395 runs in 154 IPL suits at an outstanding moderate of 39.95 and a strike charge of 151.23. He has additionally registered 33 half-centuries and 3 centuries, with his best ranking of 135 coming towards five-times winner Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, KKR returned to the Eden Gardens after 4 years and registered a complete 81-run victory over RCB on Thursday, April 6. This was once KKR’s first win of IPL 2023, and it was once a memorable evening for the team.

Put in to bat first, KKR have been suffering at 89/5 in 11.3 overs, however a partnership between Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh took them to a aggressive general of 204/7. Defending the entire, KKR spinners – Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine – ran rebel with 4, 3 and two wickets respectively. They dismantled RCB’s batting unit and bowled them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.