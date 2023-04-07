Arsenal’s top midfield target; Chelsea contact Mourinho

90min rounds up the newest switch news, rumours and gossip circulating world wide…
Declan Rice is top of Arsenal‘s shortlist for a brand new midfielder this summer season after the Gunners subsidized clear of a deal to signal Youri Tielemans. (Football.London)
Manchester United were locked in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for some time now over the possible £44m signing of right-back Jeremie Frimpong. (BILD)
However, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have additionally since met with Frimpong‘s agent referring to a summer season switch. (Fabrizio Romano)
Likely to make an enduring transfer from Bayern Munich to Manchester United is Marcel Sabitzer, who’s open to becoming a member of the Red Devils following his mortgage. (Sky Sports Germany)
Liverpool and Tottenham are in a position to check out and poach Morocco World Cup superstar Nayef Aguerd from West Ham, who’re in severe threat of relegation. (Jeunes Footeux)
Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with the Blues in search of a brand new stopper. (COPE)
However, Chelsea are set to fail to spot a long-term goal, with Rafael Leao in settlement with AC Milan over the phrases of a brand new contract. (Relevo)
Barcelona could be occupied with signing Joao Cancelo on mortgage from Manchester City this summer season as soon as his present settlement with Bayern Munich ends. (SPORT)
Leicester midfielder James Maddison is much more likely to enroll in Tottenham than Manchester City or Newcastle this summer season. (Sky Sports)
Manchester City also are occupied with long-term Tottenham goal Alessandro Bastoni, together with his present membership Inter determined to tie him all the way down to a brand new contract. (Calciomercato)
Arsenal may be offering €30m to signal Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid when his mortgage from AC Milan expires this summer season. (Sport Mediaset)
Chelsea have touched base with former supervisor Jose Mourinho over a sensational go back to the membership this summer season. (Relevo)
Mourinho has a two-year £105m be offering at the desk from a membership in Saudi Arabia as neatly. (Corriere dello Sport)
West Ham won’t sack supervisor David Moyes previous to Saturday’s shuttle to Fulham. (Sky Sports)
