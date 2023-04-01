Saturday, April 1, 2023
IPL 2023: Jio Cinema faces backlash as fans complain of app crashing and buffering issues on opening day

The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 witnessed Reliance-owned Jio Cinema, which has received the virtual streaming rights for the cash-rich league, receiving grievance on social media platforms for a lot of proceedings of the app’s gradual buffering and crashing.

The app malfunctioned all over the opening fit between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), leaving a lot of audience disillusioned as they have been not able to look at the sport with out encountering any technical issues.

Notably, it’s the first time two corporations are broadcasting the IPL suits on separate platforms in India and different areas. The TV rights had been got by means of Disney Star, and they’re telecasting the video games on the Star Sports community. Similarly, Viacom18 has got the virtual rights, and they’re streaming the cash-rich league at no cost on their OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Here is how fans reacted:

Notably, Jio Cinema replied to customers on Twitter and introduced their apology for the inconvenience that fans skilled. Jio stated, “We apologize for this problem. We don’t want you to have this kind of experience. To help us resolve this matter, please send us a direct message with your OS, app version, and mobile number. Thank you for your patience, and we hope to resolve this issue as soon as possible.” Additionally, their Twitter account additionally urged some customers to uninstall and reinstall the app.

Speaking concerning the fit, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were given the easier of MS Dhoni‘s Chennai and registered a thrilling five-wicket victory. Ruturaj Gaikwad powered CSK to 178/7 courtesy of his sensational 92 runs, including 4 fours and 9 sixes. However, Gujarat managed to chase down the target in 19.2 overs, thanks to Shubman Gill‘s half-century (63 off 36) and Rashid Khan’s all-round effort (2 wickets for 22 and 3-ball 10 run knock).





