Ed Sheeran wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show







The Shape of you hitmaker Ed Sheeran published he wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show because it “looks fun”. The singer, 32, talked concerning the concept of showing up in the hit collection, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! all the way through an look at the Jonathan Ross Show. The singer sits down with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the approaching episode.

He mentioned, “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity… It looks quite fun, genuinely. If I had time off, [I would] go in a jungle with a bunch of people [I] sort of know. I am not going to do it, [but] I do like the idea of it.”

As consistent with experiences, in fresh weeks, Sheeran has opened up about his non-public existence, together with how he advanced an consuming dysfunction after evaluating himself to pop stars like Justin Bieber. Sheeran in the past mentioned he started suffering along with his frame symbol after he collaborated with Bieber and Shawn Mendes, who’ve “fantastic figures”.

